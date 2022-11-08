Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
One killed in Bergen County double shooting, authorities say
One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting Saturday evening in Hackensack, authorities said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was taken following the 5 p.m. shooting. Police...
Homicide Investigation Launched In Rahway
Authorities are probing one man's murder in broad daylight over the weekend in Union County. The unidentified victim was killed Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street in Rahway, a spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor's Office tells Daily Voice. This is a developing story. Check back...
hudsontv.com
3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
Police supervisors harassed cop who suffered injuries, tested positive for COVID, lawsuit says
A veteran police officer in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against the department where he works, claiming supervisors harassed him due to disabling injuries and a diagnosis of COVID-19. Chad Alesandrelli, a patrolman with the Belleville Police Department for 19 years, says in court papers he has incurred several...
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark
A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend leaving her in basement
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder of Corrine Daniels, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of...
fox29.com
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
southjerseyobserver.com
13-Year Old Girl Missing From Sicklerville; Please Contact Authorities With Any Information
A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her...
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
First-Degree Murder Charges For Man Arrested For Disturbing Human Remains Of Trenton Mom, 41
The 48-year-old man previously arrested for disturbing human remains in the suspicious death of Trenton mother Corrine Episcopo-Daniels has been charged with murder, authorities announced Thursday. Alton Eubanks, of Trenton, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday, Nov. 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0