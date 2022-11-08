ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Related
NJ.com

One killed in Bergen County double shooting, authorities say

One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting Saturday evening in Hackensack, authorities said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was taken following the 5 p.m. shooting. Police...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Homicide Investigation Launched In Rahway

Authorities are probing one man's murder in broad daylight over the weekend in Union County. The unidentified victim was killed Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street in Rahway, a spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor's Office tells Daily Voice. This is a developing story. Check back...
RAHWAY, NJ
hudsontv.com

3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark

A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend leaving her in basement

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder of Corrine Daniels, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of...
TRENTON, NJ
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
