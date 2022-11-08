It’s one thing to own a car that Carroll Shelby worked on. It’s another to own one that was part of his collection. You’ll get that chance in early January when a 1969 Shelby GT500 fastback that once belonged to automotive icon hits the block as part of Mecum Auctions’s Kissimmee 2023 sales event. It’s hard to imagine there will be another muscle car available next year than can match its pedigree. Despite the fact that it was a genuine hit, Ford decided to give the first-generation Mustang a makeover for the 1969 model year. The restyled muscle car was longer, wider...

27 DAYS AGO