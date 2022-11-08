ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281

Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
MMA Fighting

Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with fifth-round standing knockout to win title in UFC 281 main event

In just his fourth fight in the UFC, Alex Pereira is the new middleweight champion after he vanquished longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout. Just when it looked like Pereira was staring down a loss, he decided to leave everything in the cage and he came after Adesanya with everything left in his arsenal. A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches in succession.
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights

Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) took on Alex Pereira (7-1) in the main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Two-time UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38

Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, has died. MMA Fighting has confirmed the news with sources with knowledge of the situation, following an outpouring of messages on social media regarding Johnson’s death. The cause of death has yet to be announced. Johnson is best remembered...
MMA Fighting

Mayweather vs. Deji Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon. When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 results: Frankie Edgar suffers devastating knockout in final fight after Chris Gutierrez lands brutal knee

Chris Gutierrez ended Frankie Edgar’s legendary career with a devastating knockout after he connected with a brutal knee strike in the opening round at UFC 281. From the start of the fight, Gutierrez looked dialed in as he showcased tremendous striking skills on the feet while keeping Edgar on the end of his punches and kicks. With Edgar determined to continue moving forward, Gutierrez made him pay with a jumping knee that landed flush.
NEW JERSEY STATE
MMA Fighting

Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 preview show: Will Israel Adesanya get the last laugh vs. Alex Pereira?

The history between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is well known ahead of their main event title clash at UFC 281. Will Saturday night be the moment for Adesanya that changes their history moving forward?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the fascinating UFC middleweight title fight,...
MMA Fighting

Dominick Reyes releases statement following brutal knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘Another lesson learned’

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following another brutal knockout loss. At UFC 281, Reyes returned to the cage after an 18-month layoff, to face Ryan Spann in an undercard light heavyweight bout. Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way as Spann viciously knocked out “The Devastator” in just 80 seconds the third such loss for “The Devastator” in as many fights. The nature of the loss, plus Reyes’ recent tough skid, raised questions about his future in the sport, but apparently, Reyes is undeterred, posting his post-fight feelings to his Instagram on Sunday.
MMA Fighting

Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights

Watch Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC champion Zhang Weili (23-3) took on UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-7) in the co-main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya: ‘I was fine’ when UFC 281 main event was stopped, ‘bring back Steve Mazzagatti’

Israel Adesanya was in relatively good spirits following his first UFC title fight loss. “The Last Stylebender” relinquished the UFC middleweight championship to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 after being finished via strikes two minutes into the final round. Had Adesanya hung on, it’s likely that he would have won a decision – barring any 10-8 scores – as he was up on all three scorecards heading into the fifth frame.
MMA Fighting

Video: Pros predict UFC 281 main event

Who will leave UFC 281 with the middleweight title? Multiple pros break down Saturday’s highly anticipated Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main event and you can check out their predictions above.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMA Fighting

Dana White announces Power Slap league to air on TBS, clarifies rule set

Dana White’s Power Slap league will have a cable television home in 2023. White revealed during a press conference in New York that an eight-episode deal is in place for Power Slap to air on TBS beginning in January. The league gained approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission in October for regulation. The UFC president will not run the day-to-day operations, but did say that there will be similar medical testing as the UFC, along with drug testing for the competitors.
NEW YORK STATE
MMA Fighting

Dana White’s Power Slap press conference video

UFC president Dana White will be hosting a press conference for his newest combat sports venture Power Slap in New York ahead of Saturday’s UFC 281 event. In October, Power Slap was approved for regulation by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the league is expected to officially launch by the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

