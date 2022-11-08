Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with fifth-round standing knockout to win title in UFC 281 main event
In just his fourth fight in the UFC, Alex Pereira is the new middleweight champion after he vanquished longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout. Just when it looked like Pereira was staring down a loss, he decided to leave everything in the cage and he came after Adesanya with everything left in his arsenal. A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches in succession.
MMA Fighting
Dana White on booking Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya in immediate rematch: ‘I wouldn’t rule it out’
Alex Pereira is technically 3-0 against Israel Adesanya after an incredible comeback win to claim the middleweight title in the UFC 281 main event. But it appears the rivalry is far from finished. Following a pair of wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, Pereira delivered a stunning standing knockout in their...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights
Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) took on Alex Pereira (7-1) in the main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Two-time UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, has died. MMA Fighting has confirmed the news with sources with knowledge of the situation, following an outpouring of messages on social media regarding Johnson’s death. The cause of death has yet to be announced. Johnson is best remembered...
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Deji Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon. When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 results: Frankie Edgar suffers devastating knockout in final fight after Chris Gutierrez lands brutal knee
Chris Gutierrez ended Frankie Edgar’s legendary career with a devastating knockout after he connected with a brutal knee strike in the opening round at UFC 281. From the start of the fight, Gutierrez looked dialed in as he showcased tremendous striking skills on the feet while keeping Edgar on the end of his punches and kicks. With Edgar determined to continue moving forward, Gutierrez made him pay with a jumping knee that landed flush.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight bonuses: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler get ‘Fight of the Night’
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler’s rollercoaster fight picked up “Fight of the Night” honors with stiff opposition at UFC 281. Poirier and Chandler each took home an additional $50,000 for their gritty, back-and-forth affair, which Poirier took by third-round submission after Chandler put him in trouble in the first.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 preview show: Will Israel Adesanya get the last laugh vs. Alex Pereira?
The history between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is well known ahead of their main event title clash at UFC 281. Will Saturday night be the moment for Adesanya that changes their history moving forward?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the fascinating UFC middleweight title fight,...
MMA Fighting
Dominick Reyes releases statement following brutal knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘Another lesson learned’
Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following another brutal knockout loss. At UFC 281, Reyes returned to the cage after an 18-month layoff, to face Ryan Spann in an undercard light heavyweight bout. Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way as Spann viciously knocked out “The Devastator” in just 80 seconds the third such loss for “The Devastator” in as many fights. The nature of the loss, plus Reyes’ recent tough skid, raised questions about his future in the sport, but apparently, Reyes is undeterred, posting his post-fight feelings to his Instagram on Sunday.
MMA Fighting
Coach Eugene Bareman explains why criticism of Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 win ‘matters zero to me’
Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman did see some flaws in the middleweight champ’s most recent title defense against Jared Cannonier at July’s UFC 276 event, but it didn’t change that the performance was still one-sided and sensational all-around. Adesanya will headline Saturday’s UFC 281 fight...
MMA Fighting
Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights
Watch Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC champion Zhang Weili (23-3) took on UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-7) in the co-main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya: ‘I was fine’ when UFC 281 main event was stopped, ‘bring back Steve Mazzagatti’
Israel Adesanya was in relatively good spirits following his first UFC title fight loss. “The Last Stylebender” relinquished the UFC middleweight championship to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 after being finished via strikes two minutes into the final round. Had Adesanya hung on, it’s likely that he would have won a decision – barring any 10-8 scores – as he was up on all three scorecards heading into the fifth frame.
MMA Fighting
Video: Pros predict UFC 281 main event
Who will leave UFC 281 with the middleweight title? Multiple pros break down Saturday’s highly anticipated Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main event and you can check out their predictions above.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight show: Reaction to Alex Pereira’s stunning finish of Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili’s title win
Needing a finish heading into the fifth and final round, Alex Pereira landed his most powerful shots when he needed them the most and stunned Israel Adesanya to become the brand new UFC middleweight champion of the world to cap off a memorable UFC 281 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMA Fighting
Dana White announces Power Slap league to air on TBS, clarifies rule set
Dana White’s Power Slap league will have a cable television home in 2023. White revealed during a press conference in New York that an eight-episode deal is in place for Power Slap to air on TBS beginning in January. The league gained approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission in October for regulation. The UFC president will not run the day-to-day operations, but did say that there will be similar medical testing as the UFC, along with drug testing for the competitors.
MMA Fighting
Dana White’s Power Slap press conference video
UFC president Dana White will be hosting a press conference for his newest combat sports venture Power Slap in New York ahead of Saturday’s UFC 281 event. In October, Power Slap was approved for regulation by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the league is expected to officially launch by the end of the year.
MMA Fighting
‘I would do it for free, but I have to be well-paid’: UFC 281’s Renato Moicano discusses ‘ambiguous’ approach to fighting career
Renato Moicano’s passionate post-fight speech at UFC 271 earlier this year saying he “wants money” didn’t lead to the $50,000 performance bonus he was hoping for after choking out Alexander Hernandez in Texas. He won’t turn on the UFC for that though. The American Top...
Comments / 0