q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
wkdzradio.com
Three Charged With Theft In Trigg County
Two men and a woman were charged after a report of a theft in progress on Cerulean Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of a theft and located 53-year-old Leon Cardwell, 56-year-old Daryll Allman, and 55-year-old Tara Hayden-liberty with building supplies that were taken off the property without the owner’s consent.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Two State Police Chase Ends In Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The simple traffic violation turned into a two-state pursuit after the driver apparently failed to stop for the Tennesee Highway Patrol. According to the Tennesse Highway Patrol, they began the pursuit Saturday evening after a Trooper observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation....
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
Officers use deadly force for the second time in 24 hours
TBI Special Agents investigate second deadly shooting involving a Metro Nashville police officer in less than 24 hours.
wbtw.com
Woman charged with reporting hoax shootings in Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson,...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• David W. Logan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim/frame obsyring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.
2020 Clarksville murder, robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in a 2020 Clarksville murder case was taken into custody Wednesday after a transfer from Illinois.
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her wallet on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say $7,000 in cash was taken out of the woman’s wallet without her consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful...
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
whopam.com
Todd County woman injured in early morning accident
A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
