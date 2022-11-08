ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Marvel to A24: How fandom shuns femininity

How often have you heard the phrase “girls can’t like anything?” It was something I uttered to friends daily in middle school, frustrated that I couldn’t enjoy things without having to prove it. This mindset is applied in every subset of fandom, affecting every corner of fandom engagement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy