ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Almost 600 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding Sunday

REDDING, Calif. - 588 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding, in the Millville area on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 5:45 p.m. PG&E is currently investigating the cause...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
DUNSMUIR, CA
susanvillestuff.com

BLM to Close Area Campgrounds for Winter Season

The Bureau of Land Management will close several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter season beginning next Monday, November 14th. The seasonal closures will affect the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Winter weather travel advisory north of Redding

FAWNDALE, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says Interstate 5 is closed at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding, due to winter weather conditions. There was previously a warning sent out for vehicles requiring snow chains to travel beyond Redding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
REDDING, CA
KOLO TV Reno

BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)

President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Feelin' Like Fall This Week

The active weather has since moved on, leaving us with decreasing clouds tonight and a chilly start to Sunday. Lows will bottom out around the low to mid 30s, staying above freezing in the valley, but there is a chance for frost to develop. With that said, keep the jackets handy for the overnight hours if out and about tonight.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding

WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change

REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Sneak peek inside the new Costco coming to Redding

REDDING. Calif. — As you prepare for the holiday season, you might get a new place to buy your turkeys this year as the grand opening for the new Costco in Redding is around the corner. This Costco is 152,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet larger than...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for DUI following crash on South Market Street in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash on Monday morning near downtown Redding, according to the Redding Police Department. Police say around 10:00 a.m. they responded to a crash on South Market Street and Grange Street. Shortly before the crash, officers...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy