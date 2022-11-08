Read full article on original website
Related
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer tops No. 4 Ridgewood for 1st outright title (PHOTOS)
The Group 4 championship trophy sat waiting at midfield on Sunday and as time continued to tick away, Freehold Township could not help but throw glance or two toward it every now and then. That title has been in their sights all season and the Patriots could not wait to grab a hold of it.
WATCH: No. 19 Cherokee celebrates winning Group 4 boys soccer championship
No. 19 Cherokee defeated No. 3 West Orange 3-1 in penalty kicks to win the Group 4 final for the first time since 2011 on Sunday night at Franklin High School. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20
After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Non-Public A girls soccer title game
Girls Soccer: Immaculate Heart vs Paul VI in NJSIAA Non-Public A Final Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Non-Public A title game this fall. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 5 Immaculate Heart girls soccer comes back, wins title in OT (PHOTOS)
The moment could have overwhelmed junior striker Alexandra Barry. It was her first state final and Immaculate Heart was in serious need of a game-tying goal with less than five minutes left in the regulation. In that spot, it would have been natural for the forward to force a shot and try to be the hero.
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
Roskos’ late-game heroics propel Delran boys soccer past Ramsey in Group 2 title game
Ramsey’s back line had Drew Roskos locked down for most of the first half, sending double teams and man-markings his way as they tried to force the ball away from him. But as many defenses have learned throughout the season, shutting down Roskos for a full 90 minutes is a task that few teams have ever accomplished.
WATCH: Haddon Township boys soccer celebrates their Group 1 title victory
Haddon Township is finally back atop the mountain of Group 1. Haddon Township, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, avenged last season state title loss with a 2-1 victory over Waldwick in the Group 1 state title game.
No. 1 Freehold Township back on top with victory at State Team Championships
Freehold Township is no stranger to success at the State Team Championships. This is a team that won three consecutive titles from 2017-2019 and just added another one. After finishing as the runner-up last season, the Patriots went back to work and came back even better. Freehold Township, No. 1...
Three stars of the match: Girls volleyball Non-Public B finals, Lodi Immaculate vs. Morris Catholic
Lodi Immaculate, ranked No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down Morris Catholic 25-20, 25-21 to sweep the Non-Public B championship. The Blue Wolves finish the season with a 23-3 as champs, capping a four-match straight-set win streak in the postseason. First Star: Anasatsia Pesantes, Lodi Immaculate.
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Girls Volleyball: No. 3 Bogota dominates en route to Group 1 four-peat
State championship volleyball matches are not supposed to be non-competitive coronations, most especially in Group 1. But a loaded team from Bogota did not get that memo on Sunday. Shaking off a sluggish start in the first set, Bogota – No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 – steamrolled to...
Three stars of the match: Girls volleyball Group 1 finals, Bogota vs. Delaware Valley
All season long, the Bucs have been dominant on the attack. Whether looking to Ashanna Caviness or Angelina Buhler, Bogota surged their way to another Group 1 championship. Caviness ripped a match-high 14 kills, bringing her season total to 388. Buhler added 10, finishing with 226 in her senior campaign.
Man of the Match and other star players from No. 10 Delran’s Group 2 title win
Delran, the No. 10-ranked team in the state, captured its second-straight Group 2 title and 10th overall with a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Ramsey on Saturday afternoon at Franklin High School.
Girls Volleyball: Lodi Immaculate, in control wire to wire, wins first state title
Many of Lodi Immaculate’s volleyball players returned from last year’s state finalist squad that came up just short in the title game. Taking control right away in this year’s championship match, there would be no denying the Blue Wolves. Only trailing after the very first point of...
Haddon Township rallies to win first Group 1 title since 2016
Haddon Township, ranked No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, won its first state title since 2016 and third overall with a 2-1 win over Waldwick on Saturday morning at Franklin High School. Last year, these two teams met in the Group 1 final with Waldwick winning 2-0 for its...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0