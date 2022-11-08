ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20

After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Non-Public A girls soccer title game

Girls Soccer: Immaculate Heart vs Paul VI in NJSIAA Non-Public A Final Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Non-Public A title game this fall. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 5 Immaculate Heart girls soccer comes back, wins title in OT (PHOTOS)

The moment could have overwhelmed junior striker Alexandra Barry. It was her first state final and Immaculate Heart was in serious need of a game-tying goal with less than five minutes left in the regulation. In that spot, it would have been natural for the forward to force a shot and try to be the hero.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
