Complex
Listen to SASH’s “Lemon Sorbet,” the First Release From Mike Dean and Apex Martin’s New Label
Mike Dean and Apex Martin have launched their record label Apex Sound with the release of SASH’s hypnotic debut single “Lemon Sorbet.”. Accompanied by a slick Diego Andrade-directed video, the track showcases what the two have in store with Apex Sound. The New York-based singer, composer, and producer has been building interest on SoundCloud for years now, but is making his label debut with the help of Dean and Martin. “Lemon Sorbet” is set to appear on SASH’s Bittersweet project, which drops on December 2.
Wizkid Delivers New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ f/ Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, and More
Wizkid has dropped off his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego via Starboy, Sony Music International, and RCA Records. The offering boasts features from Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, Skillibeng, and more. Prior to the release, the Nigerian singer shared the songs “Money & Love” and “Bad to Me.”
Nas Drops New Album ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas returns with the third installment of his King’s Disease series. The East Coast legend began teasing the project in late 2021, when he gifted fans with his 15th studio album Magic. He rapped on “Ugly,” “I’m on offense every day until I see the love/KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”
The Best New Music This Week: Nas, Rihanna, Glorilla, and More
This week was loaded with new and fresh music from a variety of different regions. Wizkid holds it down for the Afrobeats faction with his impressive new album, More Love, Less Ego, Glorilla is repping the south with her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, and Nas demonstrates how the OGs can still get it done with King’s Disease 3. And that’s not even noting new tracks from Rihanna, French Montana, and more.
Brockhampton Shares Video for “The Ending” From Final Album
Not long after Brockhampton announced their final studio album The Family, the group shared the dramatic video for new song “The Ending.”. Directed by Joshuah Melnick, the visual for the track features Kevin Abstract drunkenly overstaying his welcome at a grimy bar before he’s dragged out by security. The final shot of the video shows the rest of the band happily hanging out in the bar, with Joba and Bearface playing pool.
Sydney Sweeney Says Criticism Over Photos of Guests in MAGA Gear at Family Party Became a ‘Wildfire’
Over the summer, Sydney Sweeney sparked backlash after posting pictures that showed guests wearing red MAGA gear at her mother’s birthday party. In a new interview with British GQ, the Euphoria star addressed the controversy, saying, “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”
Run the Jewels Enlist Latin American Artists for New Remix Album ‘RTJ Cu4tro’
Two years removed from the release of their last LP, 2020’s RTJ4, Run the Jewels join forces with an all-star cast of Latin American artists for their new remix album RTJ Cu4tro. Co-produced by longtime collaborator Nick Hook, the 11-track project boasts guest appearances from Bomba Estéreo, previous collaborator...
Offset, Quavo, Drake, and More Honor Takeoff at Late Rapper’s Memorial Service
Thousands gathered Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Among those in attendance to pay their respects were fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Offset, both of whom gave speeches at the memorial service, as well Cardi B, Drake, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.
SoFaygo Drops Debut Album ‘Pink Heartz’ f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More
Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album Pink Heartz. The “Hell Yeah” rapper’s first full-length has some star-studded guests, boasting appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Don Toliver, Ken Carson, and DJ Khaled. It’s also got production from Pharrell on “Took Off,” alongside some work that sounds more typical of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records imprint, to which he’s signed.
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Watch QUIN Connect With 6lack in ‘SCORPIA’ Visuals
Los Angeles-based artist QUIN returns with the premiere of SCORPIA, a “visual masterpiece” that celebrates her self-proclaimed “fantasy soul” sound. The project is a medley of tracks taken from QUIN’s last three records, beginning with “Sea of Space,” from her 2016 EP GALACTICA. The scene shows QUIN falling in a dark abyss before it cuts to close-ups of her singing the track. It’s a fitting visual, as “Sea of Space” is said to represent the process of rebirth and highlight the journey toward self love.
Quavo Shares Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Funeral: ‘You Are Our Angel’
Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston, TX. “It’s so hard to tell you I’ma miss you because you always with me and we...
Timbaland Talks About Being Paid $500,000 for Beats in the Past
Timbaland is one of the most legendary hip-hop and pop producers around, and in a recent interview he revealed how much he could fetch for just one beat. Speaking on The Producer Grind podcast, as heard above at the 51:00 point of the interview, Timbaland said that at one point in time he could fetch as much as $500k for his production. "I actually get like, 300—$500k, back in the day,” he said. Asked why producers don't fetch as much these days, he added, "Because y'all don't put no value on yourself. ... We ain’t come from a world where you send beats; we come from when that bitch was tailor-made, you understand?"
Black Star Performs “So Be It” and “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” During ‘SNL’ Debut
Black Star made another career milestone on SNL. Earlier this year, the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey released their second album No Fear of Time on Luminary, which was their first piece of new music in 24 years after their seminal album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in 1998. Talib and Yasiin are also creators of the thought-provoking The Midnight Miracle podcast on Luminary, hosted by the pair with Chappelle.
Meet Nyan, The Teenager Making Chart-Topping Beats for Drake
Most 17-year-olds are worried about applying to college or what career path to pursue, but not Nyan. At 17, the young producer had already landed his first Billboard Hot 100 placement after he made the beat for DJ Khaled’s single “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.
Netflix Taps Chris Rock for First Stand-Up Special to Livestream Globally
Netflix is turning to Chris Rock to accomplish something the streamer has never offered: a stand-up special broadcast live. “Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix!” read a tweet shared Thursday, noting it’ll “premiere live—globally—in early 2023.”
Fans Are Celebrating Ash Ketchum Becoming Pokémon World Champion After 25 Years
After more than 25 years of traveling across the land with his loyal pal Pikachu, Ash Ketchum is finally the top Pokémon trainer in the world. The news was revealed during the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, Netflix’s iteration of the anime television show. Ash, who has been the main protagonist since the iconic series began in 1997, was crowned “World Champion” by beating the former world champion, Leon, in the “Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.”
JD Sports Unveil Their Annual Christmas TV Ad, Featuring Central Cee, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Anthony Joshua & More
JD Sports have just released their star-studded 2022 Christmas ad, ‘King Of The Game’. JD’s annual Christmas campaign is known to be a tentpole cultural moment that celebrates the tastemakers, innovators and breakout talent of the year. This years campaign features 32 of the UK’s biggest artists, personalities and athletes—among the likes of Central Cee, KSI, ArrDee, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Anthony Joshua.
Nas Recalls Joking With Jay-Z About Diss Tracks “Ether” and “Takeover” Over Text
On his new song “Thun” from King’s Disease III, Nas revealed that he and Jay-Z still joke about their past beef over text messages. The third entry in his King’s Disease series of albums, which are produced by Hit-Boy, sees Nas reflect on his feud with Hov throughout the ‘90s up to 2005, when they officially squashed their issues.
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Rumored Break-Up With Yung Miami
50 Cent hopped on social media Saturday to respond to Diddy and Yung Miami’s alleged break-up rumors, which circulated this week courtesy of gossip blog MediaTakeOut. According to MediaTakeOut, the City Girls rapper broke up with Diddy because he “cut her allowance to just $200,000 a month.” It didn’t take long before Fif jumped in to warn Puff that he’s coming for Miami. In addition, he threw shots at the Bad Boys Records boss for allegedly dating 50’s former lover Daphne Joy.
