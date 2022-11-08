Timbaland is one of the most legendary hip-hop and pop producers around, and in a recent interview he revealed how much he could fetch for just one beat. Speaking on The Producer Grind podcast, as heard above at the 51:00 point of the interview, Timbaland said that at one point in time he could fetch as much as $500k for his production. "I actually get like, 300—$500k, back in the day,” he said. Asked why producers don't fetch as much these days, he added, "Because y'all don't put no value on yourself. ... We ain’t come from a world where you send beats; we come from when that bitch was tailor-made, you understand?"

2 DAYS AGO