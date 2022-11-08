ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Midterm Elections 2022 live updates: Results and more from around the US

By Post Staff
 5 days ago

More than 120 million voters are expected to have cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections by the time the last polls close Tuesday, and they appear ready for a change.

Republicans were expected to pick up three Senate seats from Democrats, gaining a 53-47 majority after two years out of power, according to the latest projection by RealClearPolitics.

The same outlet predicts the GOP will regain their House majority by winning at least 227 seats . Democrats are projected to win at least 174 seats, with the remaining 34 races considered toss-ups that could give the GOP its largest conference since 1946 if they break Republicans’ way.

