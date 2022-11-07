Read full article on original website
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TGTX, DOCS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
Capital One Financial Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/15/22, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $19.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 11/15/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.40%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Can Valero Energy (VLO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Valero Energy (VLO) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this oil refiner...
Wall Street Analysts See a 46% Upside in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) have gained 9.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29.25 indicates a potential upside of 46.3%.
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, RXDX, COP
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Here's Why Service Corp. (SCI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Numerous worries about the state of the global economy and geopolitical climate have led the S&P 500 index to dip 18% so far this year. But not all stocks have fared poorly in 2022. In particular, healthcare stocks have held up quite well so far. And shares of one of the most dominant pharmaceutical stocks, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), have soared 29% higher in 2022.
CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
