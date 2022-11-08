Read full article on original website
MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability
The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
ProGrade’s 3rd-Gen CFast 2.0 Cards are its Fastest Ever
While CFast as a format has been fading in popularity, it’s still a necessary memory format for some cameras, such as Blackmagic’s Pocket Cinema Camera. As such, ProGrade Digital has announced its third-gen CFast cards which are its fastest ever. CFast has a maximum transfer speed of 600...
Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone
Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
