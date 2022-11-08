Read full article on original website
Related
Tom's Guide
The best PS5 internal SSDs in 2022
The best PS5 internal SSDs let you expand the amount of storage space on your Sony console, without losing a lick of speed while loading your favorite games. External hard drives and SSDs are also available for upping the PS5’s base 825GB of storage, and make it possible to take your games anywhere. But an internal SSD offers a permanent storage increase with a minimum of fuss. Simply screw it in, and you can forget it’s there.
petapixel.com
MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability
The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
IGN
Daily Deals: GeForce RTX 4090 GPU in Stock, Seagate 1TB Xbox Expansion Card for $189.99, and More
Check out the hot items for today, including an RTX 4090 that's actually orderable (albeit at a markup), $30 off the Seagate Xbox 1TB expansion card, up to 30% off Star Wars The Black Series helmets, an ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3060 gaming PC for only $740, and more. PNY...
Get this massive 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card for just $24
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are two things you can never have too much of, especially during the holiday season, and they are batteries and microSD cards. MicroSD cards provide storage for a number of popular devices, including the best budget Android phones, drones, the best Android tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. These storage cards are normally pretty inexpensive, but this Amazon deal makes them downright cheap. For a limited time, you can pick up this 256GB card from Samsung for just $24.
Nvidia expected to rebrand canceled RTX 4080 12GB as RTX 4070 Ti for January launch
Rumor mill: With the RTX 4080 arriving next week, many are wondering what has become of the 12GB version of the card that Nvidia "unlaunched" last month following consumer backlash. According to a regular hardware leaker, the RTX 4080 12GB will land in January with a new name: the RTX 4070 Ti.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
petapixel.com
JPEGmini Adds More Video Resize Options and Improves Performance
Image Optimization app JPEGmini has released Update 3.5 that brings several of new and improved features to the application including more video resize options and better overall performance. The company says its focus is on helping creators improve their ever-evolving workflows and as such, the application has to evolve as...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
petapixel.com
Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone
Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
The best astrophotographers in the world mostly use Nikon cameras
A study of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest finds that Nikon rules overall – but a Sony camera is king
LG just unveiled stretchable display — and it could change the shape of gadgets
LG Display has revealed a new stretchable display that can extend and flex without breaking, and it sounds perfect for a future full of folding tech.
The best Nikon camera in 2022: perfect cameras for beginners, enthusiasts and pros
The best Nikon cameras include both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, APS-C and full frame – there's something for everyone!
petapixel.com
Capture One Pro 23 Adds Smart Adjustments and New Workflow Tools
Capture One has announced Version 23 and says it gives users a much faster and more efficient workflow by reducing culling and editing time as well as more power and control when editing and working with layers. The new update introduces a variety of new features and improvements including the...
Best camera phone 2022: Smartphones with stargazing capabilities
Check out our recommended best camera phones for taking pictures and recording videos on a smartphone.
Will we see the Panasonic S5 Mark II in early 2023?
Panasonic is rumored to announce the Panasonic S5 Mark II at CP+ in Japan in February 2023
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II looks like a brilliant camera... but I won't be upgrading
Don't upgrade your camera when you don't need to. I'll stick with my R6 until Canon makes more than incremental changes
petapixel.com
Affinity Photo 2 Adds Tons of Features, Still Doesn’t Require a Subscription
Serif has announced Version 2 of its Affinity Creative Suite with a huge list of updates to Designer, Photo, and Publisher, all of which still don’t require a subscription. Affinity Photo 2 adds 10 new features to the platform, all of which are listed below. A detailed breakdown of Affinity Designer 2 and Publisher 2 can be found on Serif’s website.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
dexerto.com
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released sooner than expected
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released as early as January 5th, according to several reports. This GPU is likely to take the place of the canceled RTX 4080 12GB model. Remember the RTX 4080 12GB? It could be coming back as the RTX 4070 Ti. According to several reports, it’s also getting released in early January. Kopite7Kimi originally explained that the canceled GPU was getting renamed to the RTX 4070 Ti. Twitter user MegasizeGPU has corroborated the report, and given us a release date.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera is here, and it brings with it a huge variety of upgrades and new features. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice. Coming to you from...
Comments / 0