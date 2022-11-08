ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom's Guide

The best PS5 internal SSDs in 2022

The best PS5 internal SSDs let you expand the amount of storage space on your Sony console, without losing a lick of speed while loading your favorite games. External hard drives and SSDs are also available for upping the PS5’s base 825GB of storage, and make it possible to take your games anywhere. But an internal SSD offers a permanent storage increase with a minimum of fuss. Simply screw it in, and you can forget it’s there.
petapixel.com

MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability

The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
Android Police

Get this massive 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card for just $24

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are two things you can never have too much of, especially during the holiday season, and they are batteries and microSD cards. MicroSD cards provide storage for a number of popular devices, including the best budget Android phones, drones, the best Android tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. These storage cards are normally pretty inexpensive, but this Amazon deal makes them downright cheap. For a limited time, you can pick up this 256GB card from Samsung for just $24.
petapixel.com

JPEGmini Adds More Video Resize Options and Improves Performance

Image Optimization app JPEGmini has released Update 3.5 that brings several of new and improved features to the application including more video resize options and better overall performance. The company says its focus is on helping creators improve their ever-evolving workflows and as such, the application has to evolve as...
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
petapixel.com

Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone

Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
petapixel.com

Capture One Pro 23 Adds Smart Adjustments and New Workflow Tools

Capture One has announced Version 23 and says it gives users a much faster and more efficient workflow by reducing culling and editing time as well as more power and control when editing and working with layers. The new update introduces a variety of new features and improvements including the...
petapixel.com

Affinity Photo 2 Adds Tons of Features, Still Doesn’t Require a Subscription

Serif has announced Version 2 of its Affinity Creative Suite with a huge list of updates to Designer, Photo, and Publisher, all of which still don’t require a subscription. Affinity Photo 2 adds 10 new features to the platform, all of which are listed below. A detailed breakdown of Affinity Designer 2 and Publisher 2 can be found on Serif’s website.
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB

Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
dexerto.com

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released sooner than expected

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released as early as January 5th, according to several reports. This GPU is likely to take the place of the canceled RTX 4080 12GB model. Remember the RTX 4080 12GB? It could be coming back as the RTX 4070 Ti. According to several reports, it’s also getting released in early January. Kopite7Kimi originally explained that the canceled GPU was getting renamed to the RTX 4070 Ti. Twitter user MegasizeGPU has corroborated the report, and given us a release date.
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera is here, and it brings with it a huge variety of upgrades and new features. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice. Coming to you from...

