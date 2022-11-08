ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

No signs of significant hacking issues on Election Day, cyber security officials say

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

U.S. cybersecurity officials say there has not been any evidence of significant interference from hacking groups as polls across the nation open for the midterm elections. On the morning of Election Day, a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official told reporters they "continue to see no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure," CNN reports.

The CISA official said the agency expects possible low-level cyberattacks that could temporarily make state and local websites inaccessible but does not foresee any issues that would prevent citizens from casting their ballots.

"We continue to remain in high confidence in the security or resilience of the elections," the official stated.

U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency are sharing live updates with other government agencies to ensure the midterms are safe from potential foreign threats, per a Tuesday statement from the general who oversees both operations.

"We continue to refine what we learned from the 2018 and 2020 elections," Gen. Paul Nakasone said. "We generate insight to enable defense of the homeland, and ultimately impose costs by degrading and exposing foreign adversary capabilities and operations."

Nakasone also reiterated that intelligence officials are also focusing on foreign influence campaigns that persist after the votes tallies come in following Election Day.

"Our work does not end on Nov. 8," Nakasone said.

A representative of the Defense Department said that twelve states activated National Guard troops for cyber support in local and state-level elections.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Russia reportedly orders troops to withdraw from critical Ukrainian city

Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, announced Wednesday he was ordering Moscow's forces to retreat from Ukraine's strategically critical Kherson City. The move could be a setback in President Vladimir Putin's war campaign, but Ukrainian officials are skeptical of the announcement. Shoigu instructed the retreat during a televised meeting with top Russian military officials, The New York Times reports. Commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovokin, acknowledged that the decision wasn't easy. Still, withdrawing would "preserve lives of servicemen and combat readiness of forces," he said. Surovokin cited Ukraine's continual shelling, potential flooding, and the difficult task of maintaining crossing...
The Week

Ukrainian forces are warily closing in on Kherson City after Russia's purported retreat

Ukrainian forces, discovering that Russian troops really are pulling back in southern Kherson region, advanced more than four miles toward regional capital Kherson City on Thursday, retaking more than 100 square miles of land and reclaiming 12 municipalities, Ukraine's military said. But they are moving slowly, "advancing into heavily mined towns and villages, and navigating around bridges the Russians blew up to cover their withdrawal," The New York Times reports. "Heavy fighting continues in some places." When Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson City and all other occupied territory west of the Dnipro River on...
The Week

Donald Trump sues Jan. 6 Committee to block subpoena

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday in an attempt to stop the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack from subpoenaing him, NBC News reported.  The subpoena was previously ordered by the committee in an effort to compel Trump to testify before them, as well as provide documents related to Jan. 6. However, Trump's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in South Florida, seeks to invalidate the subpoena and stop it from being enforced.  Lawyers for Trump wrote in the lawsuit that the committee had no constitutional authority to subpoena a former president, and claimed he had "absolute testimonial immunity" from...
The Week

Putin is skipping G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding confrontation with the U.S. over his actions in Ukraine, reports The Associated Press. Indonesian government official Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan shared the information saying it was "the best for all." He said the reason for not attending was unknown but speculated that "it's because President Putin is busy at home," adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also not be attending. In his place, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend with the potential for Putin to join virtually depending on his program, Politico explains. The G20 is part of three summits taking...
The Week

Why Russia's retreat from Kherson is a big deal for Ukraine

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The people in these provinces were Russian citizens now, Putin proclaimed. Just a few months later, in November, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Putin's troops to retreat from Kherson City, the first and only regional capital Russia has captured in the war, and all provincial lands west of the Dnipro River. Russia said the retreat was complete on November 11, marking a huge embarrassment for Putin and a massive victory for Ukraine. Here's a look a why Russia's pullback is such a big deal. Why is Russia leaving...
The Week

Trump lashes out at potential 2024 rival Youngkin — 'Sounds Chinese'

Former President Donald Trump attacked Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) on Friday morning, as the Republican party grapples nationally with what has widely been seen as an underwhelming performance in this week's 2022 midterm elections.  In a message posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted himself as the animating force behind Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial victory over Terry McAuliffe, writing that "Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me."  Trump's assertion of having "telephonically" rallied for Youngkin is likely a reference to his making a brief phone call into a virtual campaign event, where...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

U.S. extending COVID public health emergency through spring 2023, per official

The Biden administration will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency through the spring of 2023, an administration official said Friday. The Department of Health and Human Services previously extended the emergency until January, CNBC reports. But officials are expecting another COVID surge this winter, hence another extension. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra had also promised to "give health-care providers 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations," CNBC summarizes. Because that notice was not sent out on Friday, the de facto deadline, the emergency has now been extended through the spring, CNBC summarizes. The public health emergency declaration has expanded public health insurance during the pandemic, and allowed "hospitals and other health-care providers more flexibility in how they operate." Its continued application will also allow millions of Americans to receive "free tests, vaccines, and treatments until at least April of next year," Reuters writes, per two administration officials. The public health emergency was first declared in January 2020.
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy