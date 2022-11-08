ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Best Friends': Tyrese Hunter, Sir'Jabari Rice Shine in Longhorns Debut

By Zach Dimmitt
 5 days ago

The Texas Longhorns' two new transfer additions weren't fazed by their new environment during Monday's win over the UTEP Miners.

There was tons of unknown and newness for Texas Longhorns men's basketball going into Monday night's opener against the UTEP Miners at the Moody Center.

New season. New arena. A potentially new and fasted-paced offense. But all this newness didn't seem to faze Texas' two transfer additions, as guards Tyrese Hunter and Sir'Jabari Rice were the highlights of the Longhorns' 72-57 win.

It's clear the relationship they've built since arriving in the offseason made a difference.

"We hang out everyday, we're like best friends," Rice said. "We're in the gym everyday. ... I think (he's) a guy that has the same mentality as me and being the ultimate competitor."

Hunter concurred.

"I knew I was gonna gel with him," Hunter said. " ... Just knowing his will and his reason to being out there, that's kinda my background story too. Like (he) said, we best friends."

Ahead of their first game together at their new program, the pair was with one another an hour before tip all the way through the post-game press conference. Both were the first two players out on the court warming up about 90 minutes before fans were let in, practicing catch-and-shoot jumpers, step-back 3s and various drives to the hole.

And in a starting lineup highlighted by veterans like Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, it was Hunter, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year with the Iowa State Cyclones last season, who led all scorers with 18 points and was second on the team with five rebounds.

"You gotta have a guy that can go get a bucket or create a bucket, and I thought Tyrese did a good job tonight especially after he settled down," Texas coach Chris Beard said. "His speed is elite."

For Rice, he found himself getting adjusted to a new role off the bench while facing an opponent he'd seen plenty before. It's clear the bright lights of the Moody Center weren't an issue against UTEP, a program he's faced eight times dating back to his days with the New Mexico State Aggies. Rice posted 14 points and six rebounds.

"Jabari's a good player," Beard said. " ... He's played in a lot of big games. He's all about winning. ... The exciting thing is I think he can play better than he did tonight."

While Hunter -- despite four first-half turnovers -- led the attack coming out of the locker room, it was Rice who put the game out of reach late as UTEP was putting together a furious second-half rally.

He hit two free throws and caught the eye of Texas guard Marcus Carr, who found Rice on a back-door cut to put the Horns up 60-44 with five minutes to play. Rice's 3-point make about a minute later all but shut the door on UTEP.

The Longhorns and their two talented transfers will have to shut the door on their opening win as well. Texas hosts Houston Christian Thursday night before a pivotal non-conference battle against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 16.

