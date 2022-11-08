ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
BERLIN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Arrest Made in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-run in Gloucester Twp., NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
theeastcountygazette.com

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

Authorities stated that a significant accident was reported in South Jersey. The accident happened on Thursday, November 10 at around 10:30 a.m. on Route 42 close to Exit 14 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A lane was closed down. No immediate information about injuries was available.
BELLMAWR, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested with two guns, police say

An Atlantic City man was arrested with two guns Thursday, including one stolen from South Carolina, police said. Sgt. Christopher LoDico received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima was seen around Ohio and Grant avenues had two firearms, according to the report. Officers Brandon Bower and Syed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury

WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

