Powerball announces winner
NATIONAL (WEHT) – After some confusion, a Powerball winner has been announced.
According to the Powerball website , the grand winner is in California. The Associated Press says the jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles.
Powerball USA previously tweeted , “There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s #Powerball drawing so the top prize for Wednesday has rolled to $2.3 BILLION!”Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Associated Press reports the jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. Reports say the Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.
You can check your numbers here .
