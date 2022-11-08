Powerball announces winner

NATIONAL (WEHT) – After some confusion, a Powerball winner has been announced.

According to the Powerball website , the grand winner is in California. The Associated Press says the jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles.

Powerball USA previously tweeted , “There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s #Powerball drawing so the top prize for Wednesday has rolled to $2.3 BILLION!”

Associated Press reports the jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. Reports say the Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

You can check your numbers here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).