ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball announces winner

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOvva_0j3CpO3R00

NATIONAL (WEHT) – After some confusion, a Powerball winner has been announced.

According to the Powerball website , the grand winner is in California. The Associated Press says the jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles.

Powerball USA previously tweeted , “There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s #Powerball drawing so the top prize for Wednesday has rolled to $2.3 BILLION!”

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Associated Press reports the jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. Reports say the Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

You can check your numbers here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
1051thebounce.com

The Internet Is Focused On Powerball Conspiracy Theories

It was a strange series of events, and now Powerball conspiracy theories are taking over. This morning, the winning numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. According to USA Today, “the winning ticket was sold at a service center in Altadena in Los Angeles County.” That jackpot is for a record-breaking $2.04 billion dollars. But here’s how the conspiracy seemed to get started. The California Lottery announced a delay. Specifically, at 11 pm it was announced that there was a “technical problem.” The drawing would be delayed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Powerball effect: Shop owner who sold winning lottery ticket receives $1M

ALTADENA, Calif. — While lottery fans waited to hear if any tickets matched Monday night’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, Joe Chahayed showed up to open his convenience store in Altadena, California, like it was any other Tuesday. Before he flipped the “Open” sign on for Joe’s Service Center,...
ALTADENA, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California installs first lesbian Supreme Court justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two days after voters approved Patricia Guerrero to become California’s first Latina Supreme Court chief justice in January, a state panel on Thursday approved Kelli Evans to be the high court’s first openly lesbian justice. The moves mark the last dominos to fall after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced in July […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: No winning Powerball ticket; Wednesday night's jackpot grows to an estimated $2.3 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- There will be an even longer wait for a winner of the record Powerball jackpot after officials announced Tuesday that for a 41st time no one had hit a winning ticket.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record $1.96 billion drawing. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.Then less than an hour later came word there was no winner in California and 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drama surrounding Monday's draw began moments after Monday's ticket sale window closed. Ticketholders who visited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy