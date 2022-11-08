No. 11 Ole Miss had a chance to defeat No. 10 Alabama on the last drive with a touchdown on fourth down and came up just short. Alabama won 30-24 in a hard-fought game. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) jumped out to an early 10-point advantage twice in the first half. As freshman Quinshon Judkins rewrote the single season record books with touchdowns from a yard out for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO