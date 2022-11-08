Read full article on original website
LOU Community Celebrates, Honors Local Veterans
The annual Veterans Day Celebration was held Friday morning on the front lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse. The guest speaker was U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, who is also a Major General and Assistant Adjutant General with the Mississippi National Guard. Kelly thanked all veterans. “Freedom is not free,” Kelly...
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Veterans Day Closings, Garbage Collection and More
Due to the Veterans Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Friday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Friday.
Coming in March: Oxford Film Festival 2023 and a Party for All
“As they say around here, we might not win everything, but we never lose a party,” said Matt Wymer, executive director of OxFilm. “And I think that we are five days of films and parties, maybe parties and films, whichever way would be more ‘correctly’ put.”
College World Series-Winning Ole Miss Baseball Team a Hit with Children’s of Mississippi Patients
The University of Mississippi baseball team brought their 2022 College World Series trophy for a show-and-tell session with patients at Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital. Ole Miss players also signed baseballs and posters, played charades and drew pictures with patients at the hospital’s Rainbow...
Gas Leak Shuts Down Price Street
UPDATE: Price Street was reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m. Price Street has been shut down to traffic following a gas leak. Parents picking up students from Oxford Central or Oxford Intermediate should use alternate routes. Price Street is closed from Martin Luther King Drive to Sivley Street. At about...
No. 11 Ole Miss Falls to No. 10 Alabama 30-24
No. 11 Ole Miss had a chance to defeat No. 10 Alabama on the last drive with a touchdown on fourth down and came up just short. Alabama won 30-24 in a hard-fought game. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) jumped out to an early 10-point advantage twice in the first half. As freshman Quinshon Judkins rewrote the single season record books with touchdowns from a yard out for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.
HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 11
The 2022 College football season enters the second week of November as No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Vaught for a Top 15 matchup. HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.
Busy Weekend Ahead for Ole Miss Rebel Fans; Game Day Info on Parking, Shuttles and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels go into the game with a 8-1 record. The kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. It will be aired on SEC Network. It will be a chilly day in Oxford....
No. 11 Ole Miss to Face No. 10 Alabama in the Vaught
No. 11 Ole Miss returns home to the Vaught to take on the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC West division showdown on Saturday. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off a bye weekend after nine straight games to open the season. The week prior to the bye, Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station, Texas.
Ole Miss Hall of Famer Jack Reed Dies
Former Ole Miss great Jack Reed passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 89. Reed was a three-sport athlete at Ole Miss, playing baseball under coach Tom Swayze, football for coach John Vaught and running track and field after attending high school at Gulf Coast Military Academy. During...
Two From Memphis Face Felony for Stolen Vehicle
The Oxford Police Department arrested two people recently from Memphis for allegedly having a stolen car while in Oxford. On Nov. 6, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of West Jackson Avenue about a stolen vehicle on the property. After investigation, Shaun Burks, 37,...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes in FAU
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to action on Friday night as they play host to the Florida Atlantic Owls inside the SJB Pavilion. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen SEC Network+. Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off of a 73-58 victory over Alcorn...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Defeats Florida Atlantic, 80-67
Scoring came from all across the Rebel lineup, as four double-digit scorers helped power Ole Miss men’s basketball to an 80-67 non-conference win over Florida Atlantic at SJB Pavilion on Friday night. The Rebels (2-0) shot the ball from just about anywhere, as a team field goal percentage of...
