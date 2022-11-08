ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money – here’s how

She won a jackpot of $310,429.

Pietrucha took home $220,481 after state and federal taxes were withheld, officials said.

Cash 5 drawings are held nightly. Tuesday’s jackpot is $110,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

