Gaston County woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website.Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money – here’s how
She won a jackpot of $310,429.
Pietrucha took home $220,481 after state and federal taxes were withheld, officials said.
Cash 5 drawings are held nightly. Tuesday's jackpot is $110,000.
