Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
bkreader.com
Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
bkreader.com
Police Seek FedEx Truck in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Flatbush
Police say a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush. Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was […] Click here...
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/11–11/13
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
Armed man on Citi Bike pointed gun at pedestrians in Midtown: NYPD
A man on a Citi Bike rode around pointing a gun at pedestrians in Midtown Tuesday morning, police said as they released photos of the armed menace.
bkreader.com
Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting
Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
VIDEO: Victim chased into street, beaten in Williamsburg robbery
The 33-year-old victim was standing in front of a building on Hooper Street, near Broadway, in Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. Friday when a group of males ambushed him, police said.
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
High-rise fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Bronx shoplifters punch BJ's worker, run over her feet with mobility scooter
A group of thieves attacked a worker at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Bronx, punching her and running over her feet with a mobility scooter, police said Wednesday as they released new video of the suspects.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
bkreader.com
Two 35-Year-Old Men Killed in Separate Incidents in East NY Hours Apart
Two 35-year-old men were fatally shot in separate incidents blocks apart in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police. In the earlier slaying, Eric Rentas, 35, was standing on Euclid Ave. near Sutter Ave. in East New York when two men walked up to him around 11:35 a.m., cops said. NYPD […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
NYPD reports 2 shootings blocks away in Morris Heights on Monday night
The NYPD is investigating what appears to be two shootings just a few blocks from each other in Morris Heights on Monday night. Police say both incidents happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1