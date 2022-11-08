The Dodgers first roster move of the offseason adds some utility, claiming Luke Williams off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday. Williams, now 26, has played for the Phillies, Giants, and Marlins over his two seasons in the majors. He hasn’t hit much yet, just .240/.299/.316 with a 72 wRC+ in 137 major league games and 244 plate appearances. Williams is a right-handed batter, and during his time in the majors has hit left-handers much better than right-handers, batting .269/.321/.365 with a 90 wRC+ against southpaws.

