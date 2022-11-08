Read full article on original website
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: James Outman
James Outman had an extremely unique 2022 season with his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outman was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last November. He started the year in Double-A Tulsa. On June 29, Outman was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. On July 31, Outman made...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
Tri-City Herald
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
From 2019 through 2021, AJ Pollock was a fan favorite in Los Angeles as he manned left field for the Dodgers. In three seasons in L.A., Pollock batted .282 with an .856 OPS in 974 plate appearances. Previously an elite center-fielder with the Diamondbacks, Pollock's defense took a big step back in L.A., where he was more of a "passable left-fielder."
Yardbarker
The NL MVP Award Remains Up For Grabs
With all the finalists for the major MLB awards having been revealed, we are now down to just one week before each of the winners are announced. The National League MVP Award is an interesting race, as it features two St. Louis Cardinals teammates in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt along with Manny Machado.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Jason Martin Selected To PCL All-Star Team; Miguel Vargas Named PCL’s Top MLB Prospect
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Jason Martin and Miguel Vargas both received postseason honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martin was selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as one of three outfielders and Vargas was named the PCL’s top MLB prospect. League All-Star Teams...
True Blue LA
Dodgers offseason roster moves 2022-23
Included here is every transaction made by the Dodgers after the end of the 2022 season until the start of spring training in 2023. We will update this throughout the offseason as each roster move happens. For more details on where the Dodgers were at to begin the offseason, here...
True Blue LA
Dodgers claim utility player Luke Williams off waivers from Marlins
The Dodgers first roster move of the offseason adds some utility, claiming Luke Williams off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday. Williams, now 26, has played for the Phillies, Giants, and Marlins over his two seasons in the majors. He hasn’t hit much yet, just .240/.299/.316 with a 72 wRC+ in 137 major league games and 244 plate appearances. Williams is a right-handed batter, and during his time in the majors has hit left-handers much better than right-handers, batting .269/.321/.365 with a 90 wRC+ against southpaws.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Victor González
It was a lost season for Dodgers left-hander Victor González, who had elbow surgery in April and ran out of time to be able to contribute on the field in 2022. González began the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, one of six pitchers to open the year on the sidelines. Half of that group — González, Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson — spent the entire season on the IL.
