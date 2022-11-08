Read full article on original website
State College
Rebelz Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats and Hospitality to Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
State College
Forecasted Rain Forces Penn State Football Parking Changes
Forecasted rain from the remnants of an Atlantic hurricane is expected to impact Beaver Stadium parking this weekend. On Thursday, Penn State Athletics said it will close the Overnight RV lot (ORV) from noon on Friday through 8 a.m. on Saturday due to forecasted heavy rain. The lot is still slated to open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release.
State College
Taste of the Town fundraiser moves to Bryce Jordan Center
STATE COLLEGE — Centre County United Way has announced some big changes for the Dec. 15 Taste of the Town event which will allow more people to attend. CCUW’s signature fundraising event typically sells out, leaving people hungry for the experience. This year, with the event being moved...
State College
Ten Thousand Villages announces biggest event of 2022
STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages will hold its largest fair-trade event in the Centre Region Nov. 11-13. “As the pioneers of the global fairtrade movement, this nonprofit connects artisans from more than 25 countries to North America, providing a marketplace for their handcrafted goods,” said Kiernan T. Holland, executive director.
State College
Omega Delta Sigma Fosters Community and Relationships for Penn State Student Military Veterans
Dexter Mills is president of Omega Delta Sigma, a Lion Ambassador and a 24-year-old Penn State junior pursuing a biology degree at University Park. College came later in Mills’ life after serving three years in the Army and a six-month deployment in Afghanistan. After hearing from his mentor that it was time for Mills to head to college, that’s when he found himself heading to Penn State.
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin, Clifford Talk Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty
Late in the first half of Penn State’s 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland coach James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the officials. The call backed Penn State up 15 yards and give the Nittany Lions a long 2nd-and-25 which effectively killed a promising scoring drive. A 50-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar would save the day in part, giving the Nittany Lions three more points to extend a 21-0 lead to 24-0.
State College
Freshman Backs Give Penn State Football a Rush, as Singleton Eyes the 1,000-Yard Club
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. On Saturday, in Penn State’s 30-0 win over a totally outmanned Maryland in a soggy Beaver Stadium, it was Singleton who was No. 1. More accurately, it was Singleton fourth-and-1. Twice. In the first half, with the outcome of the blowout still in doubt...
State College
It takes a village …
STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages is more than a store. Founded in 1946, Ten Thousand Villages is a pioneer of fair trade and dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty by putting people and the planet first. What began with one woman committed to the concept of women helping women has evolved into a nonprofit organization that works with more than 20,000 artisans in more than 25 countries.
State College
Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
State College
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level as New Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 30-0 Win over Maryland
Sometimes the grades are hard, other times Penn State wins 30-0 and holds its opponent to 134 yards while gaining 413 like it’s nothing. That’s when they’re easy. The transformation that Penn State has taken this year from being a team that hoped it could one day run the ball to a team that relies on the run is really quite remarkable. Nicholas Singleton has found his physical running game the back half of the year and Kaytron Allen continues to be a do-it-all option for Penn State. The duo racked up up 195 yards on 27 carries with Singleton getting two different touchdowns on fourth down via long runs. These two have really figured out how to thrive in tandem together and Penn State is reaping the benefits of it. All told, the Nittany Lions averaged 5.8 yards per carry and simply worked Maryland over in the trenches. Sean Clifford missed a few throws but otherwise made some plays with his arm and legs that the Nittany Lions needed.
State College
County athletes compete at PIAA Cross Country Championships
HERSHEY — Temperatures were running high and so were the finishers of Centre County runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hershey’s Parkview Course. State College senior Nick Sloff registered the best time of the day for a county athlete, navigating the course...
State College
BAHS football focus of local author’s newest offering
BELLEFONTE — Local author Harry Breon has published his 55th book, “Blue Collar Football. The Story Continues.” It is available on Amazon. Breon’s book details the Bellefonte Area High School’s varsity football team during the 2018 through 2022 seasons. The book is available in paperback, with black and white interior photos, as well as in hardcover, with full-color photos inside.
State College
MARYLAND MATCHUP
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ defense on Saturday afternoon at Indiana intercepted three passes, sacked Hoosier quarterbacks six times and collected 16 tackles-for-loss in what was nothing short of a dominant performance. Throw in 483 yards of offense that included 27 first downs, a crushing running game, 304 passing...
State College
P-O advances in PIAA tourney; SC falls to North Allegheny
A pair of Centre County teams captured District 6 girls volleyball championships, and the dreams of a state title remain for one as the final days of the fall season arrived. State College’s run of district crowns reached a dozen on Nov. 3 with a 3-0 sweep of Central Mountain in the Class 4A final. Philipsburg-Osceola earned its third consecutive Class 2A banner with a 3-0 sweep of Tyrone on Nov. 5.
State College
A Week After Knocking Off Top-Ranked Michigan, Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets New No. 1 Minnesota 4-2
No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey upset No. 1 Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday night in Minneapolis as the Nittany Lions picked up their second win over the No. 1 team in the nation in less than a week. The previous victory came against then-No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena last Friday night.
State College
PSU grapplers kick off 2022-23 against Lock Haven
UNIVERSITY PARK — With the start of another Penn State wrestling season just around the corner, head coach Cael Sanderson repeated Monday his usual mantra of improvement for the defending NCAA champion Nittany Lions. But at the team’s Media Day in Rec Hall, one of Sanderson’s starters wasn’t shy...
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
