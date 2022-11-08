Read full article on original website
Flood Safety: Turn Around, Don't Drown
Flooding can happen at any time during the year in Eastern Washington and it is both costly and deadly. According to the state’s Emergency Management Division, the cost of flood damage exceeds damage by all other natural hazards. Flooding is also the second leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.
First flu deaths in Washington reported for 22-23 flu season
WASHINGTON STATE - Washington state's first flu deaths of the 2022 flu season have been reported, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Since 2014, there is only one other instance of more than two deaths this early in the flu season. This happened in 2016, also with three deaths.
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
CWAC All-Conference Football Team
The Central Washington Athletic Conference released their all-conference football teams. Othello's Sonny Asu was named the offensive player of the year, Prosser's Neo Medrano the defensive player of the year and there were co-coaches of the year; Roger Hoell, Othello and Patrick Mitchell, Ephrata. Prosser had the most first-team selections...
