The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Precious Achiuwa indefinitely after he suffered partially torn ligaments in his foot and a sprained ankle. His injury occurred Wednesday night in the team’s 116-109 victory over the Houston Rockets. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next ten days and then he will be re-evaluated at a later date. He is a key member of the team’s bench rotation and the team will miss his production in the time that he misses. In the team’s 12 games, he averaged just over 20 minutes per game.

2 DAYS AGO