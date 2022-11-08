Read full article on original website
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has become an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The star QB has the Eagles off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. They are trying to match a franchise record with nine straight victories if they can beat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions. Hurts threw three touchdown passes when the Eagles beat Washington in September.
DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles
DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner was expected to be an elite wide receiver. And he did have an outstanding rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles. This year he is on pace for 85 catches, 939 yards and four TDs but has taken more of a supporting role following the arrival of A.J. Brown.
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its fan fest and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. Stelzer says “Here in Munich in the home country of beer?” Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest. The NFL says consistent with standard stadium protocol, there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.
Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 31 points, making eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who swept a two-game home series with the Hornets and got consecutive wins for only the second time this season. Charlotte lost its eighth straight, extending the longest current slide in the NBA. Ball finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes, making his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained ankle.
