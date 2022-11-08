ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says

By Gage Teunissen
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.

SCPD thanks everyone who helped locate her.

—–

PREVIOUS: The Sioux City Police Department made a post on their social media Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

According to SCPD, Arayah Smith was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again

She is described to be 5’4″ and 246 pounds. She is said to have last been seen wearing a white t-shirt, pants, and tennis shoes.

Police also mentioned that she left without her medications used to treat mental illnesses.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.

