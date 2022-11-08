Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character
The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
WBTV
Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
Four schools in Anson County close due to ‘high rates of student and staff illness’
Anson County has closed four schools Wednesday due to a high number of sick staff and students, district leaders announced.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Frances Jackson Lewis of Southern Pines
Mrs. Frances Jackson Lewis, 78, of Southern Pines, NC, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral Service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 AM, The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, November 18, 2022, 5:00 – 6:00 PM, Simon Funeral Home Chapel,...
4 Anson County schools shift to remote learning due to high rate of illnesses
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in just a few weeks, local schools have shut down because of a spike in students and staff getting sick. Two schools in Stanly County reopened after an outbreak of respiratory illnesses and now, four schools in Anson County are closing for illnesses.
Mike Coachman wins Marlboro County school board chair race, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Mike Coachman won the race for chair of the Marlboro County school board, according to unofficial results. Coachman defeated Jackie Branch by approximately 52% to 48%, according to unofficial results. Branch was sworn in as chair in January after Larry McNeil was appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County when Charles […]
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Patricia Golden Stone
Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.
24 students onboard school bus trapped by downed powerlines, tree in Harnett County
School leaders confirm there were 24 students on the bus at the time of the incident.
sandhillssentinel.com
Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery
Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
Over 20 students on board bus trapped by power lines in Harnett County
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school bus, which is numbered 226, was from Harnett County High School, according to the school system's PIO....
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for William Millard Marion
William “Bill” Millard Marion, age 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A Moore County native, Bill was born on February 2, 1945 to the late Roy Millard and Helen Marion. Known for his wit and intelligence, he was a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Susan Annette Luck Hopkins of Southern Pines
Susan Annette Luck Hopkins, 63, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:30 – 5 PM at West End Presbyterian Church in the Crawford Center. Born in Moore County on November 6, 1958,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass
Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
Sheriff Scott Howell completing Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term
WADESBORO — Former Chief Deputy Scott Howell was appointed Sheriff of Anson County on Oct. 4, 2022, by the Anson County Board of Commiss
borderbelt.org
Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins
Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
Live Results: Anson County
Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.
Up and Coming Weekly
Operation Green Light supports veterans
As the Veterans Day holiday approaches, the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse is bathed in green light as part of a national show of support for America’s veterans. Counties across the country are participating in Operation Green Light, a national collaborative effort to show appreciation to America’s...
Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
