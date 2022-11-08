Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.

