LEXINGTON - Entering the 2022 season, no positional group on Kentucky's roster received more hype than the tight end room. "We have a very deep, tight end room. I don't want to point anyone out yet and I don't want to overhype anything, but I am very, very excited about that tight end room," UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said prior to the start of the season. "I mean, it's hard to imagine a better one. You don't have the luxury of carrying six tight ends in the NFL, and I really believe that there are three or four or five in that room that are going to play on Sundays."

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO