Tennessee State

247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

Browns Tried Out Four Players

The team also tried out QB Jarrett Guarantano in search of more help at the position. Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
FOX8 News

Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Fearless Forecasters: Our picks for Auburn vs. Texas A&M, other Week 11 games

All of a sudden, the battle to avoid last place in the SEC West looks is a highly anticipated game on the Plains. After the fight the Tigers showed under interim coach Cadillac Williams in Starkville, Auburn fans are fired up for an opportunity to support Williams and their team Saturday night under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network). Texas A&M is also riding a five-game losing streak, which contributed to the Tigers being favored to win a game for the first time since Week 4.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Kentucky freshman tight end duo separating themselves in loaded room

LEXINGTON - Entering the 2022 season, no positional group on Kentucky's roster received more hype than the tight end room. "We have a very deep, tight end room. I don't want to point anyone out yet and I don't want to overhype anything, but I am very, very excited about that tight end room," UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said prior to the start of the season. "I mean, it's hard to imagine a better one. You don't have the luxury of carrying six tight ends in the NFL, and I really believe that there are three or four or five in that room that are going to play on Sundays."
LEXINGTON, KY
packinsider.com

Pack Pros: NFL Week 9 Report

This past weekend was the 9th week of the 2022 NFL season. Below is a breakdown of how the former NC State players on NFL rosters did. Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers had 5 receptions for 42 yards in the Pats 26-3 win over the Colts. Defensive Tackle B.J. Hill had...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team

Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

