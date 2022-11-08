Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot With Nia Long: “Hey Stink… You’re A Queen”
Killa Cam laid down all of his best lines in the “Friday” starlet’s IG DMs. As 51-year-old Nia Long continues to process the drama that’s overtaken her life amidst her husband, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal, her DMs have been flooded with messages from not only concerned friends and fans, but also potential suitors who are hoping to catch her eye in her time of despair.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'
The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Opens Up About Her Weight Loss
Riley Burruss has grown up in front of fans of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta's' eyes. The 20-year-old recently lost weight after admittedly struggling with insecurities related to her body image.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
