ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot With Nia Long: “Hey Stink… You’re A Queen”

Killa Cam laid down all of his best lines in the “Friday” starlet’s IG DMs. As 51-year-old Nia Long continues to process the drama that’s overtaken her life amidst her husband, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal, her DMs have been flooded with messages from not only concerned friends and fans, but also potential suitors who are hoping to catch her eye in her time of despair.
NEW YORK STATE
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Glamour

Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’

There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.

Comments / 0

Community Policy