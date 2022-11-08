Anastasio Perales, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Perales was born on April 27, 1939, to the late Brauilio Perales and Agustina Rodriguez. He was a self employed carpenter for many years. Anastasio was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO