Bay Net
VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Bay Net
One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Airport View Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant reportedly injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Bay Net
Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road. Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a...
Neighbors help 102-year-old out of burning home in Wicomico County
A structure fire in Wicomico County had an 102-year-old struggling to get out, until his neighbors intervened.
Barn Owl Killed In Blaze At Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center In Prince Frederick
An electrical fire that sparked at the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Maryland and took the life of “Buddy” the barn owl remains under investigation. Members of the Prince Frederick Fire Department and area agencies responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, where there were reports of a fire that broke out at the National Natural Landmark.
Man found shot to death in roadway in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. […]
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway
UPDATE – Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing. CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back...
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 14th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Daniel Cordova; Two Individuals Of Interest
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 14th anniversary of the homicide of Daniel Cordova, a 24-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Help us bring justice to the victim and his family. On November 11th, 2008 at 8:24 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff
Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around. Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf,...
Bay Net
Three Injured After Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Budds Creek Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with three occupants reportedly injured. All three patients...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.
Bay Net
Richley Earl “Bunky” Taylor
SGT Richley E. “Bunky” Taylor, U.S. Marine Corps Retired, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Bunky was born on February 26, 1949 to the late Earl and Thelma Taylor in Leonardtown, MD and was raised in Compton, MD.
Bay Net
La Plata Barrack Invites Community To Participate In “No Hunger November”
LA PLATA, Md. – MSP La Plata is inviting all residents of Charles County to participate in a food drive, which will last the month of November. There has not been a significant food drive in the area in the past few years due to Covid-19, and the Southern Maryland Food Bank is in desperate need of supplies.
Bay Net
Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Vigil held for La Plata 23-year-old killed in La Plata attack
LA PLATA, Md. — On Friday, Nov. 4, four people were shot and killed inside a home in La Plata, Maryland. One of them was Jovon Watson. He was 23 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. "I want people to remember how much good he...
