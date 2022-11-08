ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries

CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
CALLAWAY, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. –  On November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Airport View Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant reportedly injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road. Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

Barn Owl Killed In Blaze At Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center In Prince Frederick

An electrical fire that sparked at the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Maryland and took the life of “Buddy” the barn owl remains under investigation. Members of the Prince Frederick Fire Department and area agencies responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, where there were reports of a fire that broke out at the National Natural Landmark.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway

UPDATE – Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing. CALLAWAY, Md. –  On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back...
CALLAWAY, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Three Injured After Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On November 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Budds Creek Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with three occupants reportedly injured. All three patients...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Richley Earl “Bunky” Taylor

SGT Richley E. “Bunky” Taylor, U.S. Marine Corps Retired, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Bunky was born on February 26, 1949 to the late Earl and Thelma Taylor in Leonardtown, MD and was raised in Compton, MD.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives

WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy