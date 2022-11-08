Read full article on original website
Using 1980s environmental modeling to mitigate future disasters
On March 11, 2011, multiple catastrophes in Japan were triggered by the Great East Japan Earthquake, including the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. This event, also known as the 3/11 disaster, is what is known as a compound disaster. Now that over a decade has passed since this event, researchers are investigating how to prevent the next compound disaster.
Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
Children motivated by morality rather than social norms when it comes to question of eating animals, according to study
Children draw strongly upon moral principles and concerns when they consider whether it is right or wrong to consume meat and animal products. New research has shown that youngsters are highly conscious of animal welfare, regardless of whether they deem it acceptable to eat animals or their products. Adults, by...
What happens if a country fails to comply with EU environmental legislation?
There are different environmental directives in the European Union that member states must comply with. But they do not always do so. Sometimes states fail to take adequate measures to, for example, protect vulnerable ecosystems and species or prevent pollution. So what happens then? Can the EU impose a fine?
Advanced forecasting to help millions on coasts and in cities cope with climate-change impacts
Climate adaptation requires communities to plan ahead for the unavoidable changes coming our way not just immediately but decades from now. In the freezing reaches of Greenland, fissures in the ice sheet mark the battle lines in the fight against climate change. Greenhouse gases (GHG) are driving up global temperatures, melting the ice and pushing more and more icebergs to break away from glaciers and ice sheets. When the ice melts and the water enters the ocean, it adds to rising sea levels, putting millions of people who live in low lying coastal areas across the globe at risk.
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
The United Nations this week slammed corporate "greenwashing" and said organizations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects. The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the...
Finland's foresters decry 'unfair' EU climate plans
Standing next to a freshly cut clearing the size of seven football fields, Finnish forest engineer Matti Jappila pointed to growth rings in a tree stump up to 300 years old. "I have started to systematically carry out these loggings, sort of in advance," he said. Like many Finns, Jappila...
American workers feel alienated, helpless and overwhelmed. Here's one way to alleviate their malaise
First it was the "Great Resignation." Then it was "nobody wants to work anymore." Now it's "quiet quitting." Yet it seems like no one wants to talk about what I see as the root cause of America's economic malaise—work under contemporary capitalism is fundamentally flawed. As a political philosopher...
Climate change affects mosquito behavior, making it harder to end malaria in South Africa
Changes in climatic factors—such as higher temperatures and increased rainfall—affect the developmental, behavioral and distribution patterns of insects like mosquitoes. These changes have serious implications for the effective control of insect-borne diseases such as malaria. Worryingly, temperatures across southern Africa are predicted to increase by at least 0.8⁰C...
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
World at a 'tipping point' in climate change talks, COP27 delegate says
The world is at a "tipping point" in its commitment to take action, says an expert on the impact of climate change on human health, as leaders from 195 countries gather at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. "The discussions are literally, undeniably, a discussion of life...
Arts education can support students' growth towards global citizenship
Arts education offers powerful ways to explore ethical responsibility, values, and attitudes of global citizenship by means of interdisciplinary, intersubjective and embodied participation and experience, according to the Finnish researchers in the University of the Arts Helsinki. Arts education enables us to step outside our immediate situation and examine it...
Climate change: West Africa's oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It's a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The current...
New study describes how employee opinion impacts CEO dismissal
Corporate governance decisions, like CEO dismissal, can disrupt organizations. As a result, the board of directors treads with caution while making such decisions. Previous research suggests that boards rely on factors like financial performance and security analyst recommendations to decide on CEO dismissal. A new study published in the Strategic Management Journal in October suggests that employees' opinions of a CEO are also likely to influence the board's decision on CEO dismissal.
Carbon-busting hemp could help transform Scottish agriculture to zero emissions
Hemp is one of the oldest traded plants in the world, and cultivation in Scotland started as far back as the 11th century. Historically, cannabis—the name of the plant from which hemp is derived—was used to produce rope, cloth, lighting oil and medicine from around the year 1000 until the late 1800s.
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia's Vladimir Putin is 70; India's Narendra Modi is 72, while China's Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel's incoming...
Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds
Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Climate change strikes: Lightning patterns change with global warming
New research has shown climate change could alter lightning patterns across Europe. The Newcastle University and Met Office-led study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, finds there could be a picture of changing weather patterns including:. More frequent storms with more energy, but locally less lightning mainly due to...
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
