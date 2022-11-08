ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12

Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'

Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

