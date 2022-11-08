Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one
You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move or not. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Oregon vs. Washington score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 6 Oregon is locked in a tight game with No. 25 Washington entering the fourth quarter as the Ducks lead 31-27 in the critical Pac-12 showdown that carries College Football Playoff implications. A loss would not only hamper Oregon's chances in the Pac-12 title race but it would essentially end its CFP hopes under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
Avalanche, Blues renew rivalry after testy playoff series
The St. Louis Blues just ended the longest winning streak in the NHL this season, and now they are going
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double
Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
Hurricanes aim for reset button vs. Blackhawks
The Carolina Hurricanes will look for a bounce-back victory when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The Hurricanes are
Seahawks set to have the first player in NFL history to play a game in five different countries
Tom Brady won't be the only one breaking records Sunday when the NFL plays its first regular-season game ever in Germany. Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is also going to be breaking a record, which will happen as soon as he sets foot on the field in Munich. Once the game...
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
