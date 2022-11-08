ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Sports

The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one

You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday

Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss

Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition

Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports

Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10

Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move or not. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game

Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'

Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday

Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports

Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday

Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double

Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450

Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports

Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss

Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster

Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA

