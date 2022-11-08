Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 8 quests and how to complete them
The newest Fortnite challenges — this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 8 — are live. This week’s list is a bit more straightforward, with challenges that you can complete relatively quickly. Still, it helps to know what to do ahead of time, as you’ll be able to get through the quests with ease.
Digital Trends
Want an RTX 4080? Prices suggest you may as well get a 4090
As we get closer to the release date of Nvidia’s RTX 4080 16GB, more and more retailers are starting to put the card up for sale. Today, Micro Center revealed the prices of several models of the GPU. Unfortunately, those who hoped to score a cheap RTX 4080 may...
Digital Trends
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
