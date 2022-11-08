ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 arrested after woman's shooting death inside Brooklyn Park apartment

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say five people ranging in age from 16 to 24 have been arrested after a woman was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn Park apartment early Tuesday.

A 911 call about a home invasion brought officers to the Eden Park Apartments on Zane Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.

Responding officers found the door to an apartment forced open, and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said five people were later arrested in connection with her death:

  • A 16-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park
  • A 17-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park
  • A 22-year-old man from Brooklyn Center
  • A 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center
  • A 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids

Police did not identify any of the people arrested.

All of the parties involved likely knew each other, police said, and the shooting is not believed to be random.

