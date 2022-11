College basketball: TV, radio, web schedules for 2022-23 season

Sunday, November 13

ESPN (also WatchESPN.com): Colorado vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Stanford at Portland WOMEN, 5 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Asheville Championship, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

SEC Network (also WatchESPN.com): N.C. Asheville at Florida WOMEN, 2 p.m.; Army WOMEN at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. (SEC Network plus); Western Carolina at LSU WOMEN, 4 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Wake Forest at Virginia WOMEN, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Boston College WOMEN, 4 p.m.

Monday, November 14

Fox Sports 2 (also FoxSports.com/live): Delaware State at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Indiana at Tennessee WOMEN, 6 p.m.

SEC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Florida Atlantic at Florida, 7 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.; UNI at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Network (also FoxSports.com/live): DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Network (also CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network): South Carolina State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.; Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Pac 12 Network (also Pac-12.com/live): Idaho State at Utah, 8 p.m.; Norfolk State at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15

Fox Sports 1 (also FoxSports.com/live): Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 2 (also FoxSports.com/live): Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.; Central Connecticut at St. John’s, 7 p.m.; Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

ESPN (also WatchESPN.com): Kentucky at Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Duke vs. Kansas, 9:30 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

SEC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Appalachian State at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Network (also FoxSports.com/live): Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports Network (also CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network): Buffalo vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.; Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

SportsNet New York (SNY): New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Pac 12 Network (also Pac-12.com/live): San Diego State at Stanford, 9 p.m.; Vermont at USC, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16

Fox Sports 1 (also FoxSports.com/live): Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, 6 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Southern Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Network (also FoxSports.com/live): Eastern Illinois at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

ESPN+ (subscription): Yale at Army women, 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 17

Fox Sports 1 (also FoxSports.com/live): Nebraska at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.; St. Francis Pa., at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Cal Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 2 (also FoxSports.com/live): Long Island at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion, 2 p.m.; Texas A&M vs. Murray State, 4 p.m.; Legends Classic TBD, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Penn State vs. Furman, 11:30 a.m.; Colorado vs. Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m.; Colorado State vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m.; Davidson at Charleston, 7 p.m.; Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa, 9:30 p.m.

ESPNews (also WatchESPN.com): Boise State vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

SportsNet New York (SNY): Norfolk State at Monmouth, 7 p.m.

SEC Network (also WatchESPN.com): South Carolina State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.; South Dakota at Mississippi State, 9 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): South Carolina at Clemson WOMEN, 6 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Network (also FoxSports.com/live): Central Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pac 12 Network (also Pac-12.com/live): Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.; California Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday, November 18

Fox Sports 1 (also FoxSports.com/live): Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.; Villanova at Michigan State, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports 2 (also FoxSports.com/live): N.C. Wilmington at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Myrtle Beach Invite or Charleston Classic, noon and 2 p.m.; Charleston Classic, 5 p.m.; Baylor vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Myrtle Beach Invite or Charleston Classic, noon and 2 p.m.; Temple vs. Rutgers, 5 p.m.; Myrtle Beach Invite, 7 p.m.; Illinois vs. UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

ESPNews: Charleston Classic, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Alabama, 9 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): Florida at Florida State, 8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network (also CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network): Wake Forest vs. LaSalle, 2 p.m.; Georgetown vs. Loyola Marymount, 4:30 p.m.; UCF vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.; DePaul vs. Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m.

Pac 12 Network (also Pac-12.com/live): Southern at California, 9 p.m.; Mount St. Mary’s at USC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

Fox Sports 2 (also FoxSports.com/live): The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Rider vs. Central Arkansas, 6 a.m.

ESPNews (also WatchESPN.com): Maryland vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

SportsNet New York (SNY): Ill. Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.

Pac 12 Network (also Pac-12.com/live): Portland State at Oregon State, 10 p.m.

ESPN+ (subscription): North Florida vs. Marist women, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 20

ABC, WABC-7 in New York (also WatchESPN.com): South Carolina at Stanford WOMEN, 3 p.m.

Fox Sports 1 (also FoxSports.com/live): Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.; Delaware State vs. Connecticut, 5 p.m.

ESPN (also WatchESPN.com): Hall of Fame Tip-Off, 1 p.m.; Continental Tire Main Event, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m.; Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (also WatchESPN.com): Myrtle Beach Invite, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Charleston Classic, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU (also WatchESPN.com): Myrtle Beach Invite, 10:30 a.m.; Hall of Fame Tip-Off, 3:30 p.m.; Charleston Classic, 6 p.m.

ESPNews (also WatchESPN.com): Charleston Classic, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ACC Network (also WatchESPN.com): James Madison at North Carolina, noon; Georgia at Georgia Tech WOMEN, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Notre Dame WOMEN, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Network (also FoxSports.com/live): Ark. Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Miami Ohio vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network (also CBSsports.com/cbs-sports-network): Jamaica Classic, noon; Baha Mar championship, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

(more to come as season progresses)

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: College basketball: TV, radio, web schedules for 2022-23 season