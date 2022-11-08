Read full article on original website
Fed may cut size of rate increases, but is not 'softening' inflation fight, Waller says
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday.
UK recruiters plan record pay rises but real wages lag inflation -CIPD
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British employers are planning the biggest pay hikes in a decade to fill roles but real-term wages will still grow more slowly than inflation, a survey showed on Monday.
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
NEW YORK — (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t...
Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 13, up from one a day earlier, and 13 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.
British trade minister visits Washington
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will visit Washington on Monday to meet politicians and address business representatives to try to boost ties with the United States even as talks over a free trade deal have stalled.
More than 40,000 asylum seekers in UK waiting one to three years for decision
Refugee Council figures come as ministers prepare to sign new deal with France to monitor migrants
CBI urges Jeremy Hunt to relax immigration rules to ease UK staff shortages
Britain’s foremost business lobby group has urged Jeremy Hunt to use this week’s autumn statement to shake up immigration rules to support companies struggling with chronic staff shortages and a looming recession. The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said urgent action was required from the...
