Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Fashion Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
BAXTER, TN
WTVC

'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor. Baylor is now one win away from playing for a state championship. Baylor and McCallie are both now in the semi-finals. If they win next week they will play for a state championship in Finley Stadium on December 1st.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVC

Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

