Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
WTVC
Chattanooga Fashion Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WTVC
No Shave November! Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it's No Shave November! This weekend at the Chattanooga Market, join at 1:30pm for the Beard Contest. Each winner of every category will win a swag bag!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Franklin Road Academy vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Franklin Road Academy vs. Chattanooga Christian. Chattanooga Christian continues to have an outstanding season. The Chargers advance to the state semi-finals against CPA next week. CCS beats Franklin Road Academy, 36-21.
WTVC
"We need a real site:" Exact location of new Lookouts stadium yet to be finalized
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The location of the new Lookouts Stadium is going to be somewhere in the Old Wheland Foundry site in South Chattanooga, but an exact location has yet to be finalized. The Chattanooga Sports Authority Board made the stadium a big priority Thursday. A member of the...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County. A blocked extra point proves costly as Oak Ridge beats McMinn County by one point.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
WTVC
Protestors gather in Chattanooga to protest underage attendance at drag events
Protestors gathered in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon to protest underage attendance at drag events. This following the filing of a bill that could add punishments to people who participate in drag shows where children are present. The Seed Theater and their supporters along with the Patriot Front Organization gathered on Vance...
WTVC
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Commerce vs. Trion
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Commerce vs. Trion. Trion advances to the second round of the Georgia state playoffs.
WTVC
'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
WTVC
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor. Baylor is now one win away from playing for a state championship. Baylor and McCallie are both now in the semi-finals. If they win next week they will play for a state championship in Finley Stadium on December 1st.
WTVC
East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey resigns Thursday, 3rd local position left since 2011
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey resigned from his position Friday, after conversations he had with City Attorney Mark Litchford. While we wait for more details on the move, we are learning this is not the first time Dorsey has left a high ranking position.
WTVC
Watch: 'Magic' moment for man with special ties to Dade County High School
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Dade County High School football team is headed to the playoffs, and it has a special meeting for the man whose name is on the stadium. That's Tim 'Magic' Morgan. Magic has muscular dystrophy, and he has been the waterboy for the Dade County...
WTVC
Chattanooga officers respond to shots fired call; two arrive at hospital later, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
WTVC
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday
Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
WTVC
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
WTVC
Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
Comments / 0