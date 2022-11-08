ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several big-time recruiting targets expected in Austin for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s a great time to be a Texas Longhorns fan.

Not only is Steve Sarkisian’s staff in solid position to flip two blue-chip prospects from their biggest rivals, Texas is also in the thick of the Big 12 title race and has a chance to make a statement on Saturday against the No. 4 team in the country.

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday. Hours prior, 247Sports crystal ball predictions started to flow in for four-star edge and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek in favor of the Longhorns.

Hill and Vasek are now heavily trending towards Texas. Could a win against TCU be all it takes for the duo to officially announce their commitment to the Longhorns?

Hill, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, will be in Austin this weekend for Texas vs. TCU. He will be joined by a slew of other blue-chip recruits.

To say this is a massive weekend for Steve Sarkisian’s staff would be an understatement. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest recruits expected to be on campus this weekend.

2023 Five-star LB Anthony Hill

2023 Five-star TE Duce Robinson

2023 Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame commit)

2024 Four-star ATH Terry Bussey

2023 Four-star CB Bravion Rogers

2023 Four-star S Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame commit)

fox7austin.com

Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

CEDAR PARK, Texas - One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31. The anonymous winner just claimed their prize. Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning Quick...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
