Several big-time recruiting targets expected in Austin for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

It’s a great time to be a Texas Longhorns fan.

Not only is Steve Sarkisian’s staff in solid position to flip two blue-chip prospects from their biggest rivals, Texas is also in the thick of the Big 12 title race and has a chance to make a statement on Saturday against the No. 4 team in the country.

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday. Hours prior, 247Sports crystal ball predictions started to flow in for four-star edge and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek in favor of the Longhorns.

Hill and Vasek are now heavily trending towards Texas. Could a win against TCU be all it takes for the duo to officially announce their commitment to the Longhorns?

Hill, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, will be in Austin this weekend for Texas vs. TCU. He will be joined by a slew of other blue-chip recruits.

To say this is a massive weekend for Steve Sarkisian’s staff would be an understatement. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest recruits expected to be on campus this weekend.

2023 Five-star LB Anthony Hill

2023 Five-star TE Duce Robinson

2023 Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame commit)

2024 Four-star ATH Terry Bussey

2023 Four-star CB Bravion Rogers

2023 Four-star S Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame commit)