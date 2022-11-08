Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
Clinton County honors veterans
The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans...
wnewsj.com
20th Century Club of Blanchester meets
The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
wnewsj.com
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
wnewsj.com
Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals
HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet hosted by Hope College Saturday. Simon Heys finished second (24:22.8), Noah Tobin 12th (24:35.7) and George Rickett 15th (24:43.3). All three garnered All-Region honors...
wnewsj.com
College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
wnewsj.com
City: Recycling on hold another week
The City of Wilmington announces the recycling service suspension will be extended through Friday, November 18. The temporary disruption in service is due to continued equipment maintenance. Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 21. All other trash pickup services will continue as normal. The...
wnewsj.com
Get help applying for Medicaid, Federal Marketplace health insurance at Wilmington library
WILMINGTON — Get Covered Ohio is an initiative by the Freestore Foodbank specializing in providing support to people who need to apply for health coverage through Medicaid or the Federal Marketplace. On Monday, November 28, there will be a special Open Enrollment event at the Wilmington Public Library. A...
wnewsj.com
WC falls short in football finale 21-13
ADA — The Wilmington College football team took a 13-7 lead late in the third quarter, but Ohio Northern University scored the final 14 points to defeat the Quakers 21-13 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon. ONU held a slight 328-303 advantage in total yards, doing...
wnewsj.com
Blowout of Spalding gives Mills first career win
DEFIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team built a 20-point lead late in the first half and coasted to an 84-60 victory over Spalding University (Ky.) on day one of the Purple & Gold Tournament hosted by Defiance College Friday night. The win was the first for...
wnewsj.com
WC women advance to Raizk title games with comeback win
WILMINGTON — The Wilmingotn College women’s baskteball team overcame a 13-point deficit by outscoring Grove City College 45-28 in the second half of a 77-65 victory on the first day of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament Friday at Hermann Court. Wilmington trailed 57-56 after three quarter then outscored...
wnewsj.com
Week 13 Final: Wyoming 40, Clinton-Massie 7
WEST CHESTER — CJ Hester ran for 372 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten Wyoming ended Clinton-Massie’s storybook season in a Div. IV Region 16 semifinal game at Firebird Field on the Lakota West High School campus. For Clinton-Massie, the season ends at 7-6. That’s a marked...
wnewsj.com
Inside power game lifts Wilmington to P&G title
DEFIANCE — With an overpowering inside game, Wilmington College defeated Defiance 81-72 Saturday afternoon to win the Purple & Gold Invitational. Obed Achirem had 20 points to lead the Wilmington offense. Abdul Kanu added 19 and Bryce Bird scored. Wilmington (2-0) hit on 52.5 percent of its field goal...
Comments / 0