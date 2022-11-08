Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
fox9.com
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Minneapolis police investigate city's 74th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man died from a shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.Authorities say the man was sitting in a car on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North when a second car pulled up and fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then left the scene.Bystanders pulled the man out of the car, and after attempts at CPR, he was taken to the hospital. He later died at North Memorial.Police say this is the 74th death investigated as a homicide so far this year.
fox9.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
2 Teens, Brooklyn Park Man Charged in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend
A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a crime that investigators say was aided by two teenagers. Erick Haynes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever at her Brooklyn Park apartment. The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homicide Victim ID’ed
The woman killed in a Brooklyn Park homicide early Tuesday morning has been identified as Zaria McKeever, 23. A report from the Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office says McKeever died at the Eden Park Apartments of multiple gunshot wounds. Five people have been arrested and two of them are teenage...
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
fox29.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Driver charged in fatal crash near Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man behind the wheel of a car that crashed while fleeing police outside the Mall of America has been charged with multiple felonies, including vehicular homicide. According to court documents, 25-year-old Abdeljabar Sharif drove a Honda Accord stolen out of Minneapolis with two passengers inside...
Charges: Woman killed after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend
A Brooklyn Park man faces murder charges after he allegedly told two teenagers to "beat up" his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, but they instead shot and killed her. Erick Dewaun Haynes, 22, allegedly bought and provided a gun to the boys — a 16- and 17-year-old — whom he told to go to 23-year-old Zaria McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment with the intention of assaulting her new boyfriend, though police believe he wanted them to kill him.
ccxmedia.org
Woman Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Park, Police Arrest Five Suspects
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed. Brooklyn Park police were called to the Eden Park Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found a door forced open and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police tried to save the woman, but she later died.
fox9.com
Woman found dead after apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, five arrested
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brooklyn Park was killed and five people are in custody in what police are calling an apparent home invasion. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call around 2:34 a.m. of a home invasion at the Eden Park Apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North.
Fatal Crash Ends Police Pursuit Near Mall of America
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police pursuit ended with a deadly crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report says Bloomington police were pursuing a Honda Accord driven by 25-year-old Abdeljabar Ahmed Sharif of Minneapolis. The Accord jumped the median, left the roadway then struck a pillar as it attempted to negotiate a curve on an entrance ramp from northbound Hwy. 77 to eastbound I-494 around 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.
Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada
Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed criminal charges this month against the parents of a one-year-old boy who died after ingesting heroin inside a Little Canada apartment in September. The boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, of Elk River, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree murder and...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0