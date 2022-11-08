ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loss to Seahawks drops Cardinals 2 spots in new power rankings

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-6 and are coming off a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. They are in last place in the NFC West and it feels like the playoffs are all but impossible.

In the latest power rankings for Week 10 from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane, the Cardinals fell two spots. They were no. 21 last week and come in at No. 23 in Week 10.

If they can beat the Rams on the road, it would be the Cardinals’ first division win of the season. They are 0-3 against the NFC West so far this season and lost to the Rams 20-12 in Week 3 this season already.

The offense still has issues and now the offensive line is suffering more injuries. Safety Budda Baker will miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Without a quick turnaround and some consecutive wins, the high hopes the Cardinals had will end up being a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft.

