New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
scitechdaily.com
“A Silent Killer” – COVID-19 Shown To Trigger Inflammation in the Brain Without Outward Symptoms for Years
Research led by The University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson’s disease. The discovery not only identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who have had COVID-19, but suggested also a possible treatment. “It’s...
PsyPost
Exercise can reduce feelings of hopelessness among patients in suicide crisis, pilot study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research found preliminary evidence that exercise can alleviate distress among patients in suicide crisis. Inpatients in a psychiatric short stay unit reported reduced feelings of hopelessness after participating in two days of 30 minutes of physical activity. Psychiatric short stay units...
MedicalXpress
'A silent killer': COVID-19 shown to trigger inflammation in the brain
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
Scientists Spliced Human Brain Tissue Into The Brains of Baby Rats
Self-organizing lumps of human brain tissue grown in the laboratory have been successfully transplanted into the nervous systems of newborn rats in a step towards finding new ways to treat neuropsychiatric disorders. The 3D organoids, developed from stem cells to resemble a simplified model of the human cortex, connected and integrated with the surrounding tissue in each rat's cortex to form a functional part of the rodent's own brain, displaying activity related to sensory perception. This, according to a team of researchers led by neuroscientist Sergiu Pașca of Stanford University, overcomes the limitations of dish-grown organoids, and gives us a new platform...
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
Obesity, Parkinson's disease, and pesticides: Exploring the gut-brain connection
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex rather than being confined to certain areas thought to affect social behavior and language. That's according to a new study -- lasting more than a decade and led by...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists Find New Pain-Suppression Center in the Brain
Scientists identified a group of neurons in mice that blunt pain by dampening the activity of multiple pain-processing regions of the brain. The neurons could be promising targets for new non-addictive therapies for chronic pain. More than 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, and many are prescribed opioid medications...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
Scientists Implanted Tiny Lab-Grown Brains into Mice, and the Brains Worked
Scientists have been growing tiny "brain organoids" in a petri dish for years, at least as far back as 2011. Why? They hoped to study these tiny brains and better understand how our own brains work.
News-Medical.net
Watching violent TV during the preschool years leads to later risks of psychological impairment
Watching violent TV during the preschool years can lead to later risks of psychological and academic impairment, the summer before middle school starts, according to a new study led by Linda Pagani, a professor at Université de Montréal's School of Psycho-Education. The study is published in the Journal...
