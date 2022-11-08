BATON ROUGE – It was all Dutchtown as the 14th ranked Griffins manhandled No. 19 Parkway 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs. After a slow start for both teams, Dutchtown (7-3) dominated on all three phases of the game once they got their run game going with the running back duo in Gary Dukes and AK Burrell. The one-two punch combined for 5 out of 7 touchdowns on the night.

GEISMAR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO