Gonzales Police investigate overnight shooting, one dead
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a shooting from Friday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, officers were responding to a call in the 1800 block of S. Burnside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual with a single gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sorrento, who later died from his injuries.
Man arrested after allegedly dropping off, abandoning dog at Denham Springs smoke shop
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Man arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a Denham Springs smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department said officers found what they described as a “loose, abandoned” dog early Nov. 9 at Adams Smoke Shop. Footage obtained by investigators showed a...
Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside New Orleans home
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10). According to a spokesperson with the NOPD, officers responded to the 3700 block of Texas Drive around...
No injuries reported after plane makes safe emergency landing in Gonzales; FAA investigating
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane made a safe emergency landing in Gonzales, according to police. The Gonzales Police Department said the plane, which only contained the pilot, landed behind River Parishes Community College (RPCC). Police said the emergency landing was due to...
No. 9 Denham Springs downs No. 24 Covington, 39-6
DENHAM SPRING, La. – Denham Springs improves to 6-5 defeating Covington 39-6 on Friday night in the first round of playoffs. Yellowjackets quarterback Jerry Horne connected with Andrew Goodwin on multiple occasions for both yardage and scoring. For highlights please click the video provided.
Take a trip back in time at the 2022 Louisiana Renaissance Fest!
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Something magical is happening in the English village of Albright — welcoming travelers for an extraordinary journey to the year 1565 with medieval food, fun, and entertainment on the Louisiana bayou. “We’ve actually done surveys trying to analyze exactly what it is that people...
#15 East Ascension shuts out #18 West Ouachita, 37-0
GONZALEZ, La – #15 East Ascension led the entire game en route to a 37-point shutout of #18 West Ouachita in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Spartans defender Sidney Joseph disrupted the backfield throughout the first half. He recovered a fumble on the Chiefs opening possession and later forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown in the end zone.
Two brothers pedal across the country, start non-profit
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support charities. From grade school, the Hurley brothers, Bob and Frank, had a passion for riding bikes. The brothers decided two years ago, they wanted to combine their love of riding bikes and helping people.
GOTW – No. 14 Dutchtown Dominates No. 19 Parkway, 42-8
BATON ROUGE – It was all Dutchtown as the 14th ranked Griffins manhandled No. 19 Parkway 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs. After a slow start for both teams, Dutchtown (7-3) dominated on all three phases of the game once they got their run game going with the running back duo in Gary Dukes and AK Burrell. The one-two punch combined for 5 out of 7 touchdowns on the night.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting in February.
