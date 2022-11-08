ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Week 9 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Sunday, when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks 31-21, the offense played 63 snaps.

How was the playing time split up?

Below, we have the individual snap counts for each player who made an appearance on offense, grouped by position.

Check out the numbers and what we can take away from the numbers.

Quarterback

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, 63

This is expected. Murray didn’t come off the field.

Running back

James Conner, 45; Eno Benjamin, 17; Keaontay Ingram, 1

On Sunday, the Cardinals did not have a single snap with two backs on the field together. Ingram had his one snap deep in Arizona territory.

Conner resumed his role as the guy getting most of the playing time.

Wide receiver

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

DeAndre Hopkins, 59; Rondale Moore, 57; Robbie Anderson, 52; Greg Dortch, 5; A.J. Green, 1

There was little variation in the playing time. Anderson got a lot of playing time. Green did get one singular snap.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 61; Trey MrBride, 13; Stephen Anderson, 3

The Cardinals did very little with more than one tight end, although they did use three tight ends for a handful of snaps.

Offensive line

 (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

D.J. Humphries, 63; Cody Ford, 63; Billy Price, 63; Kelvin Beachum, 63; Lecitus Smith, 54; Will Hernandez, 9; Josh Jones, 1

Jones’ singular snap was as a jumbo tight end or tackle eligible when Ingram had his one rushing attempt.

Smith got his first extended work of the season in place of Hernandez, who exited in the first quarter.

