KTVU FOX 2
Murder charges tossed in chaotic West Oakland triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man in connection with a triple homicide in West Oakland. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case against Jonathan Zeigler on Thursday. "He was wrongfully charged as a consequence of some very sloppy police work," his attorney William...
SFist
Two Photographers Attacked at SF's Palace of Fine Arts — on Same Day
In separate incidents, two photographers — one of them visiting San Francisco from Dallas — were subjected to violent robberies on November 9 near the Palace of Fine Arts; no arrests have been made in either robbery. First reported by ABC7's Dion Lim, a pair of brazen robberies...
SFist
Families of VTA Workers Killed In Mass Shooting Settle Wrongful Death Case For Just $8 Million
Apparently the hands of attorneys representing families of eight of the victims in the May 2021 mass shooting at a VTA rail facility in San Jose were somewhat tied by the legal system, and the families are now settling their wrongful death suit with the VTA for $8 million. The...
SFist
Saturday Links: New Count Shows LA Has Comparably More Unhoused Individuals Than Bay Area
One count shows that Los Angeles has proportionally more people suffering from homelessness than the Bay Area. For every 200 Angelenos, one of them is unhoused, according to a recent Point-in-Time Count; for the Bay Area, one out of 250 Bay Area locals are living unsheltered on the streets, inside a tent, or inside a vehicle. [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
SFist
Sunday Links: Looks Like SF Will Have a Rain-Free Week Ahead
After this week's smattering of light rain storms, mostly clear skies are in the forecast for next week. But this unusually cold November weather with still linger — highs won't break the low-60s — while the sun shines through partly cloudy conditions. [Weather.com]. A 20-year-old San Francisco man...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: There's a Mistake on Rose Pak's Plaque at New Chinatown Central Subway Station Named After Her
Of course, there's an error on the namesake's memorial plate at the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. Han Li, a bilingual reporter at the SF Standard, noticed the new memorial dedicated to the "community champion" is engraved with Pak's wrong birthplace — "Rose Pak was born in Hunan 湖南, not Henan 河南," Li wrote on Twitter. [Chronicle]
SFist
Hayes Valley Retailer Who Closed Store In a Huff and Bemoaned a 'City of Chaos' Has Reopened Said Store
It seems like only yesterday — actually three weeks ago — that the owner of trendy outerwear company Cotopaxi was proclaiming, as so many have, that San Francisco was unsalvageable and he was closing his Hayes Valley store for good due to rampant crime and "chaos." But it looks like some calming down and some attention from the city that was garnered from his viral post have brought him around.
San Jose mayoral race still too close to call
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
One arrested in connection with Oakland business robberies
Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
