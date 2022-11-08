Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
musictimes.com
Offset New Album 2022: Ex-Migos Member Taking Advantage of Takeoff's Death for Solo Career?
In his reaction to Takeoff's death, Offset has canceled a Boston performance. At least that is what fans think he's doing. It's not clear whether his new album, slated to drop November 11, will push through. Some think he should despite Takeoff's passing; but others think that would feel like he's taking advantage of the tragedy.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill
The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
Mathew Knowles shares why Solange turned down this life-changing offer
The Knowles family can count some of the most talented people in the world among their supporters. Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, doesn’t say much when it comes to his family but on Nov. 5 he wanted to offer a token of appreciation to his daughters on Instagram.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
Matthew Knowles Admits He Wanted Solange To Be In Destiny’s Child With Beyoncé, But Shares Pride Over Their Individual Paths To Fame
Matthew Knowles admitted he wanted his daughter Solange to join Destiny's Child with her sister Beyoncé before sharing how proud he is of them.
After Recent Deaths Of Migos' Takeoff And AGT's Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry Shares Letter About How He Deals With Grief
Following the recent deaths of Migos' Takeoff and AGT alum Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry shared a personal letter about how he deals with grief.
Paul Mescal On Getting Vulnerable in Aftersun, One of the Best Movies of the Year
Paul Mescal has had a banner few years since becoming the internet’s collective crush with his breakout role in Normal People. Since his hit Hulu series ended in 2020, the Irish actor (and short-shorts influencer) has added to his resume with a handful of equally compelling roles in psychological dramas like The Lost Daughter and God’s Creatures. Mescal’s latest project, Aftersun, is his first leading-man turn, and the best of the bunch—expect a lot of awards-season buzz. Released Oct. 21, the film (director Charlotte Wells’ masterful debut) centers around a mysterious, but warm, father, dealing with some issues that are never truly specified (played by Mescal) taking his curious, adolescent daughter (Frankie Corio) to Turkey for a summer vacation. As the film jumps timelines, what blossoms is an intimate portrait of memory, told through grainy video footage, vintage Polaroids, and dream sequences.
How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage
Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
How Brandy Merriweather made a splash in PR before turning 25
Brandy Merriweather, 24, is the founder of BStarPR and co-founder of Creator Equality. Merriweather’s companies have worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Digital Nas, Rap Snacks and James Lindsay, Fan Base and Isaac Hayes, Acacia McBride, Mike Merrill, #SavageChallenge and #SavageChallenge2, @NaeNaeTwins, @MarquayTheGoat, Kahlen Barry, Seth Francois, @ChyTheGreatest, @MsJackyOh, Fibroid Fighters Foundation and @RobiiiWorld.
How a Humble G-Shock Helped Me Unclutter My Watch Collection
A lot of people are trying to trim down their watch collections these days. And while I didn’t have crypto winnings to blow on timepieces in the first place, I started to realize that my own collection had grown a little too large for my liking. Not because I don’t love what I buy, but because I’m like a big, dumb child when I see something I like. I should say: that doesn’t mean I’ve got a couple of Cartier Tanks just lying around. I don’t find Rolexes hidden in my couch cushions. It’s more that if I’m at a flea market or tag sale and see anything that screams “1980s cocaine lord,” I’ll probably take it. A friend’s dad once showed me the watch he was wearing when he defected from the U.S.S.R. in the 1970s, which kicked off an obsession with picking up any Soviet-era watches I might see whether they work or not. But my biggest love of all—and the one piece I can’t seem to Marie Kondo myself out of—is the first “cool” watch I ever got when I was a kid: the simple, utilitarian Casio G-Shock.
How Bartees Strange Found His Fashion
Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.
Get Box + Papers, GQ’s Exclusive Guide Inside the Watch World
As GQ’s senior style writer, I’ve spent the last few years fully immersed in the watch world. What started as a single story has turned into basically my entire job: learning about Paul Newman’s “Paul Newman” watch, and figuring out why Paul Newman owned a watch called the Paul Newman, sent me down the rabbithole. And I’m not alone. Ask any collector, dealer, or expert and they’ll tell you that watches have grown from niche concern to massive cultural phenomenon. Tons of great new watches! Vintage mania! So much money! Obsessed celebrities! Nonstop intrigue! It’s pretty clear there’s never been a more exciting time to be into timepieces.
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes Moves ‘The Fuse Is Lit’ EP to Nov. 18 in Light of Takeoff’s Memorial Service
Busta Rhymes has announced The Fuse Is Lit EP, originally set to release this Friday (Nov. 11) on The Conglomerate Entertainment, Inc./EMPIRE, is now pushed to Nov. 18. Speaking on Instagram, Busta Rhymes revealed the EP will be pushed back to support Takeoff’s memorial service. “In light of supporting...
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0