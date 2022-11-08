ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
musictimes.com

Offset New Album 2022: Ex-Migos Member Taking Advantage of Takeoff's Death for Solo Career?

In his reaction to Takeoff's death, Offset has canceled a Boston performance. At least that is what fans think he's doing. It's not clear whether his new album, slated to drop November 11, will push through. Some think he should despite Takeoff's passing; but others think that would feel like he's taking advantage of the tragedy.
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill

The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
musictimes.com

Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason

Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
GQMagazine

Paul Mescal On Getting Vulnerable in Aftersun, One of the Best Movies of the Year

Paul Mescal has had a banner few years since becoming the internet’s collective crush with his breakout role in Normal People. Since his hit Hulu series ended in 2020, the Irish actor (and short-shorts influencer) has added to his resume with a handful of equally compelling roles in psychological dramas like The Lost Daughter and God’s Creatures. Mescal’s latest project, Aftersun, is his first leading-man turn, and the best of the bunch—expect a lot of awards-season buzz. Released Oct. 21, the film (director Charlotte Wells’ masterful debut) centers around a mysterious, but warm, father, dealing with some issues that are never truly specified (played by Mescal) taking his curious, adolescent daughter (Frankie Corio) to Turkey for a summer vacation. As the film jumps timelines, what blossoms is an intimate portrait of memory, told through grainy video footage, vintage Polaroids, and dream sequences.
GQMagazine

How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage

Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
GQMagazine

Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King

Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
rolling out

How Brandy Merriweather made a splash in PR before turning 25

Brandy Merriweather, 24, is the founder of BStarPR and co-founder of Creator Equality. Merriweather’s companies have worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Digital Nas, Rap Snacks and James Lindsay, Fan Base and Isaac Hayes, Acacia McBride, Mike Merrill, #SavageChallenge and #SavageChallenge2, @NaeNaeTwins, @MarquayTheGoat, Kahlen Barry, Seth Francois, @ChyTheGreatest, @MsJackyOh, Fibroid Fighters Foundation and @RobiiiWorld.
GQMagazine

How a Humble G-Shock Helped Me Unclutter My Watch Collection

A lot of people are trying to trim down their watch collections these days. And while I didn’t have crypto winnings to blow on timepieces in the first place, I started to realize that my own collection had grown a little too large for my liking. Not because I don’t love what I buy, but because I’m like a big, dumb child when I see something I like. I should say: that doesn’t mean I’ve got a couple of Cartier Tanks just lying around. I don’t find Rolexes hidden in my couch cushions. It’s more that if I’m at a flea market or tag sale and see anything that screams “1980s cocaine lord,” I’ll probably take it. A friend’s dad once showed me the watch he was wearing when he defected from the U.S.S.R. in the 1970s, which kicked off an obsession with picking up any Soviet-era watches I might see whether they work or not. But my biggest love of all—and the one piece I can’t seem to Marie Kondo myself out of—is the first “cool” watch I ever got when I was a kid: the simple, utilitarian Casio G-Shock.
GQMagazine

How Bartees Strange Found His Fashion

Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.
GQMagazine

Get Box + Papers, GQ’s Exclusive Guide Inside the Watch World

As GQ’s senior style writer, I’ve spent the last few years fully immersed in the watch world. What started as a single story has turned into basically my entire job: learning about Paul Newman’s “Paul Newman” watch, and figuring out why Paul Newman owned a watch called the Paul Newman, sent me down the rabbithole. And I’m not alone. Ask any collector, dealer, or expert and they’ll tell you that watches have grown from niche concern to massive cultural phenomenon. Tons of great new watches! Vintage mania! So much money! Obsessed celebrities! Nonstop intrigue! It’s pretty clear there’s never been a more exciting time to be into timepieces.
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

