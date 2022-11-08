Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO