Boone County, MO

Columbia Missourian

CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday

The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Residents offer feedback on Parks and Rec plan Cosmo Bike Park to community

Columbia Parks and Recreation is building a bike park within Cosmo Park. The department held a public interest meeting for the project yesterday where they fielded questions and comments from cyclists and other members of the community. The meeting took place at the Activity & Recreation Center, where the department...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Elizabeth "Ellie" Hanney, Dec. 8, 2014 — Nov. 1, 2022

One frosty October evening, Ellie Hanney curled up with her mom, Katie, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.” Magical adventures of Dorothy transported the 7-year-old into a lollipop land without seizures and fevers. Songs from “Wicked” filled their van for the next few weeks, as Katie dreamed of taking her only daughter to see Elphaba defy gravity.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss

Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win

Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started

Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final

Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense

Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top

Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge's Perkins wins coach of the year, 12 Bruins earn CMAC honors

First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins won Coach of the Year and Battle running back Rickie Dunn won Offensive Player of the Year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference’s season awards, which were announced Thursday. Helias totaled the most all-conference selections with 15. Conference champion Rock Bridge followed close...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships

Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Carter leads MU men's basketball past Penn

Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
COLUMBIA, MO

