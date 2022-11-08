Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
Columbia Missourian
Residents offer feedback on Parks and Rec plan Cosmo Bike Park to community
Columbia Parks and Recreation is building a bike park within Cosmo Park. The department held a public interest meeting for the project yesterday where they fielded questions and comments from cyclists and other members of the community. The meeting took place at the Activity & Recreation Center, where the department...
Columbia Missourian
Hair makes history as Blair Oaks beats Borgia for district championship
WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over. Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville.
Columbia Missourian
Elizabeth "Ellie" Hanney, Dec. 8, 2014 — Nov. 1, 2022
One frosty October evening, Ellie Hanney curled up with her mom, Katie, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.” Magical adventures of Dorothy transported the 7-year-old into a lollipop land without seizures and fevers. Songs from “Wicked” filled their van for the next few weeks, as Katie dreamed of taking her only daughter to see Elphaba defy gravity.
Columbia Missourian
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win
Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
Columbia Missourian
'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started
Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
Columbia Missourian
Five individual champs pace MU wrestling to first place in Tiger Style Invite
Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City. The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense
Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball crushes visiting Bradley
Missouri women’s basketball defeated Bradley 83-38 Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers shot 51.6% from the floor and outrebounded the Braves 40-25 in their home opener.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top
Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Perkins wins coach of the year, 12 Bruins earn CMAC honors
First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins won Coach of the Year and Battle running back Rickie Dunn won Offensive Player of the Year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference’s season awards, which were announced Thursday. Helias totaled the most all-conference selections with 15. Conference champion Rock Bridge followed close...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships
Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
Columbia Missourian
Carter leads MU men's basketball past Penn
Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
