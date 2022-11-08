Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
wach.com
Richland One job fair searches for candidates to fill vacancies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One held a job fair on Saturday, November 12, to try and fill the 80 vacancies the district currently has. The fair was held at Eau Claire High School. Officials look for candidates who have a strong desire to be...
wach.com
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
Richland County adds 222 votes to Nov. 8th elections after provisional hearing
COLUMBIA, SC — Tuesday's election is now official in Richland County. County election officials spent hours reviewing and certifying ballots. You people are going to burn in hell one day. That’s what Richland County Elections Director Terry Graham and the election commission heard Friday morning. A disgruntled poll...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
wach.com
Prisma Health's home-building blitz helps residents in five counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity didn’t let dreary weather stop them from giving back Thursday. The two groups partnered for a home-building blitz - helping to build or do work on nearly a dozen homes across five counties. Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
wach.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of robbing store clerk in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of robbing a store clerk and breaking into two Devine Street businesses. According to Columbia Police, William Wilson is charged with armed robbery and burglary.
wach.com
"It's not going to be the same board:" New Richland Two board members promise change
Richland County School District Two is hitting the reset button. Four new board members were elected into the district this week, and it comes on the heels of a scathing report from the South Carolina Inspector General's Office, which highlighted years of 'dysfunction' and a 'hostile environment' fostered by the school board.
Upstate school districts announce changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. Easterly winds of 10 to […]
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
wach.com
Overnight Tornado Watch expands across more of the Midlands until 7AM Friday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A **Tornado Watch** is now in effect until 7 a.m. for the majority of the WACH Fox viewing area including Columbia, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, and Camden. Nicole weakened significantly while moving across Florida and in to Georgia Thursday. It dropped from a Category 1 Hurricane...
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
Comments / 0