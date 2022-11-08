ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence in New Docuseries ‘Where the Truth Lies’ — Watch the Teaser

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbRDw_0j3ChoxB00

Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.”

Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The case went to trial in 2011, and Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

Anthony, 36, is now breaking her silence and telling her side of the story.

The series will premiere on Peacock November 29, and the network just released the first teaser.

In the video, Casey sits in front of the camera, looking uneasy. An interviewer then asks, “Why talk to me now, when you aren’t getting creative control?”

The video cuts out before Anthony answers.

The director and showrunner Alexandra Dean explained in a statement, "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story — from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

She continued, “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony, and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” premieres November 29 on Peacock.

Comments / 32

Mickey Trombley Bell
4d ago

Why would anyone believe this child killer? You don’t drive around with your child’s dead body in the trunk or throw her body in the woods if you’re innocent!

Reply
9
Francis C. Elmo
4d ago

Yes, now that she thinks we got too old to know better...she's going to twist and turn it until it's true. It's ok, lady we know you are " innocent "- so keep going and enjoy your self centered life. I hope you had NO MORE KIDS.

Reply
5
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Another bleeding heart out to make money off a murdering narcissistic psociopath with no concern for a child that was in her way. God has Caylee in his care and Casey won't ever get to see her, she'll be in Hell!

Reply
4
Related
In Touch Weekly

How Did Caylee Anthony Die? Cause of Death, Details About Casey Anthony Murder Trial

The case that gripped the nation. It’s been more than 11 years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder charges after her high-profile trial for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, who was reportedly last seen alive in June 2008. How did Caylee Anthony die? Keep reading to find out everything to know about the case, including cause of death, where Casey Anthony is today and more.
ORLANDO, FL
TODAY.com

Casey Anthony to speak on-camera for first time in new Peacock docuseries

For the first time, Casey Anthony will appear in an on-camera interview. In a 2011 trial that riveted the country, Anthony was acquitted of charges for murder, manslaughter and child-abuse in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At the trial, she did not testify. But now, Anthony will speak on-camera for the first time in a Peacock docuseries titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," slated to premiere later this month.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy