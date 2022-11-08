Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence in New Docuseries ‘Where the Truth Lies’ — Watch the Teaser

Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.”

Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The case went to trial in 2011, and Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

Anthony, 36, is now breaking her silence and telling her side of the story.

The series will premiere on Peacock November 29, and the network just released the first teaser.

In the video, Casey sits in front of the camera, looking uneasy. An interviewer then asks, “Why talk to me now, when you aren’t getting creative control?”

The video cuts out before Anthony answers.

The director and showrunner Alexandra Dean explained in a statement, "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story — from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

She continued, “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony, and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” premieres November 29 on Peacock.